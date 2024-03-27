The Kingston Report
BOMBSHELL: U.S. Government Report Confirms China Used COVID-19 to Exert Power and Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA
Bombshell US government and intelligence agency reports confirm that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of…
9 hrs ago
•
Karen Kingston
100
Did Americans Adopt ‘Elements of China’s Authoritarian Model’ During COVID-19?
China's PLA Army desires "to export elements of China's model, popularizing internationally the norm that power, not rules-based accountability, is a…
16 hrs ago
•
Karen Kingston
66
China Used COVID-19 PCR Tests to Acquire Millions of Americans' DNA
Bombshell US government and intelligence agency reports confirm that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of…
Mar 26
•
Karen Kingston
138
Three Simple Steps States Can Do to Fight the Illegal Alien Invasion
All great civilizations rise and fall. The Etruscans may have been the only civilization that knew how long their independent civilization would exist…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
•
Mar 25
Why Does Elon Musk Condemn US Intelligence for Spying on Americans When He’s Helping US Intelligence Agencies Spy on Americans?
“SpaceX is building a network of low-orbit spy satellites (drones) with US intelligence…deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and…
Mar 24
•
Karen Kingston
119
Medical Researchers Call for Urgent Actions to Deal with Mass Contamination of Blood Supply
"Japanese researchers have published disturbing evidence that blood transfusions from individuals who received COVID-19 shots are tainted with a myriad…
Mar 22
•
Karen Kingston
209
Addressing the Threat of Synthetic Biology to the Human Brain
In our mission to protect the human brain, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I address the vast and undisclosed use of nanoparticles in synthetic biology…
Mar 22
•
Karen Kingston
138
mRNA Experiments Have to Be Done Directly Inside the Cells of Animals. Guess Who the Animals Are?
“We don’t even screen in vitro anymore. I find it more informative to test directly in an animal.” - Kathryn Whitehead, Nanoparticle Scientist…
Mar 20
•
Karen Kingston
134
Stop Access to COVID-19 Injections in Your County
The clinical and legal basis as to why the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are NOT vaccines and are in fact, weapons of biowarfare and how HHS…
Mar 19
100
WuXi 2023 Annual Report Exposes Chinese Entrenchment with US BioPharma Industry
WuXi invents new biosynthetic molecules, conducts FDA clinical trials, files FDA approval applications, and manufactures products for Pfizer, Eli Lilly…
Mar 19
•
Karen Kingston
64
"No One Can Hide" from Elon Musk's Satellites
Elon Musk is deploying a satellite system with low-orbit satellite swarms (drones) to provide US intelligence agencies and the military with real-time…
Mar 18
•
Karen Kingston
135
