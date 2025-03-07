March 7, 2025: Multiple news outlets are reporting that inside HHS sources have leaked that the CDC is charging forward with a large-scale study to analyze the link between childhood vaccines and autism, placing the childhood vaccine schedule under scrutiny. The results of the CDC vaccine study may decimate the CDC vaccine schedule’s credibility as an authoritative source to mandate vaccines for infants, toddlers and school-aged children in states across America.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Holds His Ground

Although some MAHA supporters expressed concerns about HHS Secretary Kennedy’s recent FOX News op-ed on the Texas measles outbreak, RFK Jr. has been a long-time critic of childhood vaccinations and he’s holding his ground in disclosing the dangerous health risks of vaccines.

Yesterday, Emerald and I discussed RFK Jr.’s consistent stance against widespread and mandated childhood vaccination. You can view a 3-minute clip here.

Interview Highlights

RFK Jr. Downplayed the Texas Measles Outbreak to the Press

On February 21, 2025, RFK Jr. clearly stated that multiple measles outbreaks happen every year with few hospitalizations and deaths, supporting his argument that vaccination is personal choice that requires informed consent.

MMR Vaccine Mandates Won’t Happen Again, Not on RFK Jr.’s Watch

During the interview, I cited the 2019 measles “outbreak” in New York City (the largest outbreak in recent U.S. history) that was less of an ‘outbreak’ as it was attributed to ‘measles parties’ held in Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn. 93% of measles cases were among Orthodox Jews. There were no deaths.

Mayor Bill de Blasio overreacted and mandated that all residents in specific zip codes be fully vaccinated with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, resulting in a wave of lawsuits. Share

There’s Zero Scientific Basis to Vaccinate Children Less than 1-Year Old

In 1978, there were 70 cases of measles in 2 schools that had 99% vaccination rates against measles. The authors attributed the ineffectiveness of the measles vaccine in preventing measles to vaccinating a baby during the 1st year of life.

RFK Jr. Did NOT Attribute the Child’s Death in Texas Directly to the Measles in the FOX News Article

In the first paragraph of the op-ed, HHS Secretary Kennedy writes, “Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade.” “Measles-related fatality'“ does not mean the child died from the measles, but that her death was related to the measles outbreak.

Texas State’s MMR Vaccine Protocol Likely Contributed to the Child’s Death

The child who died was vaccinated in the hospital and did not die from measles. She was hospitalized with pneumonia and then vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, per Texas State Health Services published protocol:

“A dose of MMR is given to unvaccinated people within 72 hours of their exposure to the measles to lessen the severity of the illness if they get sick from their exposure to the virus.”

It’s a cardinal sin to vaccinate a sick child. The MMR vaccine protocol that Texas Health Services published is extremely dangerous and likely contributed to her tragic death.

RFK Jr. Recommends Good Nutrition and Vitamins to Combat Measles and Other Infections

In his op-ed, RFK Jr. writes, “Good nutrition remains a best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses. Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet.” HHS Secretary Kennedy also notes that the CDC recommends Vitamin A as a treatment for measles under the supervision of a physician.

Will the CDC Childhood Vaccine Schedule Become a Horrific Ritual of Medical History’s Embarrassing Past?

As I stated in the recent interview with Emerald, under HHS Secretary Kennedy’s watch I believe the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines will be removed the market and the CDC’s Childhood vaccine schedule will soon become frowned upon horrific ritual of medicine’s embarrassing past.

Ephesians 6:11-13

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground.

