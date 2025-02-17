February 17, 2024: The CDC currently recommends babies less than 1-year old to receive up to 28 vaccines injecting babies with to up to forty-three (43) inoculations of various disease-causing bacteria and viruses.

Image: Shutterstock

Share

However, a 2014 study published in the peer-review journal Vaccine, revealed that newborns and infants have an underdeveloped adaptive immune response (the part of the immune system that’s responsible for producing antibodies) and are unable to “remember” the specific viruses or bacteria that an infant was inoculated (vaccinated) with in order to produce antibodies in the future.