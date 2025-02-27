February 27, 2025: Every March, the FDA committee that approves the annual bird flu vaccines meets to “pick flu strains because it’s a 6-month production cycle for a vaccine released in September,” Dr. Paul Offit* told CNN.

*Dr. Offit is a long-standing member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee (VRBPC).

FDA Meeting to Select Flu Strains for the Next Flu Season is Cancelled

The FDA’s annual March ritual of collaborating with the WHO, CDC, ASPR and BARDA to ‘predict and select’ the flu strains that cause the next flu season has been cancelled. Dr. Offit told CNN, “No indication it’s been postponed…cancelled.” The FDA confirmed the cancellation in a statement sent to CNN today.

Have the H5N1 Bird Flu Pandemic and the 2025-2026 Flu Season BOTH Been Cancelled?

On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians (including Dr. Paul Offit), held a 6.5 hour meeting to determine the flu strains for the ‘emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic.’

After Dr. Todd Davis from the CDC gave a 45-minute presentation on H5Nx virus in animals, specifically targeting US dairy cows and chickens, he opined that there was not compelling evidence that H5N1 would jump to humans, causing a human pandemic.

Dr. Paul Offit was quick to correct Dr. Todd Davis asserting that the mutation of the H5N1 virus from chickens and cows to humans just ‘hasn’t happened yet.’

RFK Jr. is Saving Americans from ‘Bird Flu Pandemics’ and Unsafe Vaccines

In December 2024, Mike Bloomberg went on MSNBC falsely claiming that RFK Jr. would prevent the use of “life-saving vaccines”, despite the fact that the FDA’s Dr. Jerry Weir stated that the FDA will be providing full FDA- approval of pandemic flu-vaccines without receiving safety, efficacy or immunogenicity* data prior to granting full FDA approval.

*Immunogenicity means that the vaccines cause immune responses that result in disease and death

“(The FDA) would not require clinical data prior to the approval… In any case during the pandemic, we would use the strain change and the safety, immunogenicity and even effectiveness data will come post-approval.” - Dr. Jerry Weir, FDA

Thank You RFK Jr.

In other words, prior to RFK Jr. becoming HHS Secretary, the FDA did not care if the FDA-approved flu shots prevented the flu or not. The FDA had no intentions of considering any human safety or efficacy data when approving bird flu vaccines as “safe and effective” for you and your loved ones, but RFK Jr. just changed that.

Last week, RFK Jr. shut down the CDC’s misleading marketing campaign for the annual flu vaccines.

