February 25, 2025: Fierce Healthcare reports, “Leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told employees the mandatory requirement to respond to an unusual email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which asks each worker in the government to name five (5) productive tasks from the past week, is now rescinded.”

Share this FREE Kingston Report! Share

“Assume What You Write Will Be Read By Malign Foreign Actors”

Fierce Healthcare reported that HHS leadership told its staff that responding to DOGE’s e-mail demand to describe what they did last week was voluntary, and if they were to respond to keep their responses brief and general and to "assume what you write will be read by malign foreign actors and tailor your response accordingly."

The Future of Millions of Federal Workers Was to Be Decided by Ai

NBC reported that the millions of e-mails Elon Musk was demanding from federal workers ‘describing what they did last week’ was going to be fed into an Ai LLM (large-language model) system. Specifically, the email read, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments. Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST.”

The e-mail specifically requested not to use attachments, links or classified documents because the alleged foiled plan was to have DOGE’s Ai system read and analyze their emails and then determine which federal worker were ‘inefficient’ (i.e. could be replaced with Ai) and which workers would remain employed.

DOGE’s e-Mail Plan Is National Security Nightmare

Fierce Healthcare reported:

“Collecting more than 10 million potentially sensitive data points through notoriously insecure means like email, to create a repository that did not exist 48 hours ago, is a security nightmare,” said Hannah Quay-de la Vallee, a senior technologist for the nonprofit Center for Democracy & Technology, in a statement.

The Heart of MAGA vs. DOGE’s Heartless Ai?

It’s a relief to see HHS leadership and other Trump officials stopping Elon’s gutting the Federal government of most human workers. I would ask those in MAGA who are rooting on the harsh manner in which Elon is carrying out mass terminations (and allegedly allowing his Ai to determine’s workers’ fate), how they would feel if DOGE gutted thousands of jobs from their companies, their communities, of even just the jobs your family?

Isaiah 10:1

“Woe to those who make unjust laws and to those who issue oppressive decrees.”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” (or ivermectin/fenbendazole* combo).

*Fenbendazole is only approved for veterinary use in the United States.

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 10% on all Wellness Company products and services with code KINGSTON.