February 24, 2025: Forbes reported,“High-ranking officials at the following agencies have sent messages to employees directing them not to respond to Musk’s (Saturday evening) email according to multiple reports: the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, U.S. Courts System, State Department, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice. That’s despite the fact that those agencies are largely run by key Trump allies, including Patel, Rubio, Noem, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Attorney General Pam Bondi.”

Share this FREE Kingston Report. Share

What Did You Do Last Week?

REUTERS reported;

Federal workers on Saturday evening received an email instructing them to detail the work they did during the previous week by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday (today). The subject of the email read, "What did you do last week?" and came from a human resources address in the Office of Personnel Management. After the emails were sent to federal workers, Musk posted on X that failing to respond to his demand would be taken as a resignation.

Share

Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Marc Rubio, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, and Other Trump-Appointed Officials Instruct Staff to Ignore Elon’s Orders

The NY Post reported, “Multiple Trump-appointed agency and department heads — including the Department of Defense (Pete Hegseth), State Department (Marc Rubio) and FBI (Kash Patel) — have instructed their employees to ignore the email...”

Secretary of State Marc Rubio

Image: Shutterstock

Kash Patel Informs FBI Staff That He Is in Charge of Employee Reviews, NOT Elon Musk

The NY Post reported that FBI Director Kash Patel instructed the bureau to not respond to Elon’s demand with an email to FBI staff stating,

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any response.” - FBI Directer Kash Patel

Image: ShutterStock

RFK Jr. Saves 950 Indian Health Services Employees from DOGE

Last week, fierce Healthcare reported that IHS was notified that 2,200 employees would be laid off. However, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. intervened and rescinded 950 of DOGE’s layoffs.

The Rules and Regulations that Protect Americans’ Rights Do NOT Apply to Elon Musk…According to Elon Musk

On the morning of February 3rd, Musk took to his platform X with Vivek Ramaswamy to assert how all US regulations should be ‘default gone.’

“I think we need to go and do wholesale removal of regulations, like default gone. Not default there, DEFAULT GONE.” - Elon Musk

Listen to this 30-second clip of Elon and Vivek from X-Spaces.

Trump Officials Criticize Musk Behind Closed Walls

The NY Post reported that, ‘Critics are largely pushing back behind the scenes and not in the public eye.’ Reuters reported, ‘House chief of staff Susie Wiles and her team privately asked Musk to do a better job keeping them in the loop about major decisions he makes.’

“The Chainsaw for Bureaucracy!” - Elon Musk

Musk literally waived a chainsaw onstage at the recent CPAC meeting shouting, “The Chainsaw for bureaucracy!”

“Are You NOT Entertained?!” - Russel Crowe as Marcus Aurelius

While it’s easy to get caught up in Elon Musk’s entertainment and shock value, I’m relieved to see that the FBI (Kash Patel), Health & Human Services (RFK Jr.), Department of Defense (Pete Hegseth), Department of Homeland Security (Kristi Noem), Director of National Security (Tulsi Gabbard), Department of Justice (Pam Bondi) and the State Department (Marco Rubio) have the courage to speak out against Elon’s unfettered authoritarian reign of chaos throughout the Federal agencies they have been entrusted by President Trump, the Senate, and the American people to lead.

Acts 18: 9-10

One night the Lord spoke to Paul in a vision: “Do not be afraid; keep on speaking, do not be silent. For I am with you, and no one is going to attack and harm you, because I have many people in this city.”

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” (or ivermectin/fenbendazole* combo).

*Fenbendazole is only approved for veterinary use in the United States.

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 10% on all Wellness Company products and services with code KINGSTON.