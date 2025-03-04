March 4, 2025: Left-wing, right-wing, and alternative media have been buzzing with the news of a recent measles outbreak in Texas. The main coverage has been on RFK Jr.’s opinion article about the outbreak published by Fox NEWS.

The Spin Is Dizzying

I was surprised to see the alternative media and some members of the MAHA movement accuse RFK Jr. of doing a complete 180 on the safety of the measles vaccines by placing a spotlight on this one sentence from his op-ed;

“Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.” Share

RFK Jr. Calls on Parents to “SafeGuard Their Children”

The sentences that led into the one highlighted above are key. RFK Jr. made a direct call to parents to get informed consent in order to safeguard their children.

“Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children’s health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one.”

Is RFK Jr. Arming Himself with Facts & Evidence?

RFK Jr. is likely gathering real-world safety and efficacy data on childhood vaccines from the FDA’s Biologics Effectiveness and Safety (BEST) surveillance system and other government databases. Educating parents about the documented dangers and risks of vaccines is RFK Jr.’s winning strategy in protecting children against the dangers of vaccination.

Per US law and federal regulations, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is required to track any and all diagnoses of symptoms, disease, office visits, ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths that may be correlated to vaccines or other biological products through this system.

While the CDC’s own VAERS website reports that over 500 infants and children have died after a measles vaccine, this data is only a very small fraction of deaths that occurred post-vaccination in formerly healthy children.

The MMR Vaccine Data is Going to Be Damning

The only reason why childhood deaths have not been attributed to vaccines is because the diagnostic codes attributing diseases or deaths to vaccination were removed from the medical billing systems in the 1970’s.

Take Care of Your Children

As Secretary of HHS , RFK Jr. can run reports on treatment procedures (i.e. vaccines) and diagnostic outcomes (i.e. hospitalization, heart attack, death) data on nearly every infant, adult and child. This data will be damning to the BioPharma vaccine industry.

But more importantly, I applaud RFK Jr.’s call-to-action for parents to take a more active role in safeguarding their children, whether it be from toxic vaccines, foods, school environments, or online content.

Proverbs 22:6

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

