Vaccinated Children Are Counted as 'Unvaccinated' in Texas Measles Outbreak
“A dose of MMR is given to unvaccinated people within 72 hours of their exposure to the measles to lessen the severity of the illness IF they get sick." - Texas Health Services
March 4, 2025: It appears that the measles outbreak in Gaines County Texas is being caused by dangerous MMR protocols put forth by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Texas DSHS has reported 159 cases of measles in Gaines County with twenty-two (22) patients being hospitalized and one (1) ‘unvaccinated’ child dying.
Here’s the major factual dilemma with blaming this tragic outbreak on low vaccine rates….
Vaccinated Individuals Are Counted as 'Unvaccinated' in Texas Measles Outbreak
Measles Cases By Vaccine Status
