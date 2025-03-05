March 5, 2025: The Texas Department State of Health Services (DSHS) and media outlets have reported that a an ‘unvaccinated’ school-aged child tragically died from the ‘widespread measles outbreak’ and 22 patients have been hospitalized.

Texas Recommends Vaccinating Actively Infected Children

However, per published state protocols, Texas Health Services recommends vaccinating ‘unvaccinated children and adults’ who are exposed to the measles virus in order to lessen the severity of the symptoms.

"A dose of MMR is given to UNVACCINATED people within 72 hours of their exposure to the measles to lessen the severity of the illness IF they get sick from their exposure to the virus. We are looking into if any of these cases received their MMR dose after exposure."

“Not Vaccinated” Includes Children and Adults Who Were Vaccinated with MMR During the Texas Outbreak

Texas is categorizing measles unvaccinated, wild-type infected adults and children who received one dose of the MMR vaccine during ‘the outbreak’ still has ‘Not Vaccinated’ or ‘Unknown Status.’

Measles Cases By Vaccine StatusTexas DSHS claims that the vaccine status of the 159 measles cases are;

Seventy-four (74) ‘unknown’,

Five (5) ‘at least one dose’, and

Eighty (80) ‘unvaccinated’.*

*Unvaccinated cases includes children and adults who received measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines during the Texas outbreak (beginning in January 2025 to present).

The Price of Natural Infection vs. Vaccination - Dr. Paul Offit

In this 2022 interview, Dr. Paul Offit explains the cascade of neurological symptoms known as SSPE (subacute sclerosing panencephaltis) that is often the cause of death in children with severe cases of the measles.

“It (the MMR vaccine) is a highly, highly, weakened form of the virus. So, it induces the immunity that is the consequence of the natural infection without having to pay the price of natural infection.” - Dr. Paul Offit

* Dr. Offit is a long-standing member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee (VRBPC).

The Price of Childhood Vaccination Includes Death

Although the current CDC website states that high fevers, seizures and death after vaccination are just a coincidence, the CDC also states that these harmful and sometimes lethal outcomes are “medical adverse events shortly after vaccination,” meaning they are caused by a medical intervention.

“SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE high fevers, seizures, and sudden infant DEATH syndrome (SIDS) SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE.” - The CDC

Infants are injected with 28 ‘medical interventions’ (aka vaccines) before turning 1 year old.

Merck’s MMR-II Vaccine Causes High-Fevers and Measles in Some Children

The data from Merck’s MMR-II vaccine package insert shows that up to 6% of infants develop a measles, mumps or rubella rash and 67% develop a fever. A combination of a rash and high fever are the symptoms of the measles

Vaccinating Infected Children Can Have Lethal Consequences

Inoculating individuals who have active wild-type measles infections with weakened versions of the measles, mumps and rubella viruses (aka one dose of the MMR vaccine) can have devastating and potentially lethal consequences.

The ‘Not Vaccinated’ child who tragically died from measles was likely vaccinated with one dose of the MMR vaccine, exacerbating the severity of the disease.

Image: Shutterstock

Vaccines Are NOT Treatments for Symptoms, Medically or Legally

Just 2 weeks ago, RFK Jr. shut down the CDC’s flu vaccination campaign for redefining flu vaccines as treatments that reduce the severity of symptoms (palliative therapies), instead of as vaccines that prevent infection. RFK Jr. also demanded that all vaccine campaigns moving forward provide patients with fair balance and informed consent (aka, listing the side effects and verifiable efficacy data).

The COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook

The hospitalizations and deaths that occurred in individuals within hours or weeks of their first or second COVID-19 shots were classified as ‘unvaccinated’ or ‘not fully vaccinated.’ This is a screenshot of San Diego’s Hospitalizations Data of the Fully Vaccinated vs. Not Fully Vaccinated from June of 2021.

This is the VAERS Days of Onset of Death after COVID-19 injection.

Texas Blames Measles Outbreak on the ‘Unvaccinated’ Who Were Vaccinated

Just like with the COVID-19 injections, if a patient receives an MMR vaccine during the Texas measles outbreak and shortly thereafter is diagnosed with measles symptoms, is hospitalized or dies, the patient is categorized as “Not Vaccinated,” and diagnosed with measles.

I am confident much more information will be brought to light about the true cause of this measles outbreak soon.

Exodus 23:1

You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.

