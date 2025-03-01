Today! Join Us at the Humanity First Summit - Defending the Soul of Our Nation
Join the Humanity First Summit on Pickax from 1:00 - 5:00 PM Eastern Today.
March 1, 2025: Join me, Jeff Dornik, Senator Ron Johnson, Nicole Shanahan, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Ben Tapper, Dr. Mike Spaulding, Alex Newman, Maria Zeee, Patrick Wood, Ann Vandersteel and other pro-humanity leaders today from 1pm - 5pm Eastern (10am - 2pm Pacific) for the Humanity First Summit - Defending the Soul of our Nation.
Join the Humanity First Summit on Pickax from 1:00 - 5:00 PM Eastern.
Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/v6pmq23-humanity-first-defending-the-soul-of-america-against-the-rise-of-ai-and-tra.html?mref=3bubox&mc=dbjh5
Proverbs 4: 5-6
Get wisdom, get understanding. Do not forget my words or turn away from them.
Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you. Love wisdom and she will watch over you.
If You’d Like to Further Support My Work
The Kingston Report is reader-supported.
Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.
Happy Yellow Vest Saturday. ✊💛 Les Gilets Jaunes are always Humanity first.
https://www.youtube.com/live/OQiU-8Z_9eY