March 1, 2025: Join me, Jeff Dornik, Senator Ron Johnson, Nicole Shanahan, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Ben Tapper, Dr. Mike Spaulding, Alex Newman, Maria Zeee, Patrick Wood, Ann Vandersteel and other pro-humanity leaders today from 1pm - 5pm Eastern (10am - 2pm Pacific) for the Humanity First Summit - Defending the Soul of our Nation.

Share

Join the Humanity First Summit on Pickax from 1:00 - 5:00 PM Eastern.

Share

Rumble Link: https://rumble.com/v6pmq23-humanity-first-defending-the-soul-of-america-against-the-rise-of-ai-and-tra.html?mref=3bubox&mc=dbjh5

Proverbs 4: 5-6

Get wisdom, get understanding. Do not forget my words or turn away from them.

Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you. Love wisdom and she will watch over you.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Read full story