Dismantle the False Narrative with Evidence

Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.

Unlike other legal and medical experts, Kingston understands the EUA and ‘vaccine’ med-legal landscape, its loop holes, and where Pfizer forfeited their alleged iron-clad immunity so that the Big pharma giant can be criminally prosecuted and convicted.