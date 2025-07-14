Dr. Kirk Moore’s Epic Response to My Burning Question

July 14, 2025:

On Saturday, I had the honor of being invited onto the

with Edward Szall, Matthew Skow, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden to celebrate Dr. Kirk Moore’s victory of Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice

.

Dr. Moore Was Being Prosecuted for a Victimless Crime

Per the most recent article posted on X by Died Suddenly,

“Dr. Moore was facing up to 35 years in jail for giving his patients fake covid-19 vaccine cards, and agreeing to inject saline shots into the arms of children with parental consent, so they wouldn't have to lie to live normal lives. ‘The case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning it's over and cannot be prosecuted again,’ Dr. Moore’s attorney David Drake said on Saturday, after being informed that AG Bondi had personally called Acting U.S Attorney for the District of Utah Felice John Viti, ordering the case be dropped.”

Dr. Kirk Moore’s Epic Response to My Question

Edward Szall and Matt Skow were gracious enough to allow me to ask a few interview questions of Dr. Moore, and I had a couple of burning questions.

My first question was, “I would love to know…if people tried to seed fear in you, how you overcame that?”

Dr. Kirk Moore’s response was epic.

“I Had No Fear.”

“I had no fear. I really didn’t. I was counteracting all of the fear that they were trying to instill in all of us. I never ever wavered on that. It was just about doing what I felt was the right thing to do. I’m a smart guy. I can do my own research…You knew that this was all fake. I did too. When they’re submitting a vaccine to us and sending it to us in a box that’s in a frozen CO-2 cooler to keep it at a certain temperature. And it has to stay at that temperature. And then you open up the box and inside the box it’s got a material safety data sheet that is completely empty and says, ‘intentionally left blank.’

There’s no way that I can give people on informed consent on what it is I’m going to drop into a syringe and inject into their body.

So, there was no doubt in my mind that what I did and what I had my staff do, was the right thing to do. That’s the simplest way that I can (explain) it.”

I Never Wavered. Ever. It Was the Right Thing to Do.

“Karen - I never wavered on that. Ever. It was the right thing to do.

All of the studies that I read prior to this on all of the mRNA lipid nanoparticle (technologies) - had killed all the animals. You know and they tried to say, ‘Oh well, we euthanized them - or we did this. Or we did that.’ No. Those animals died. And they died from either the actual injection or they died from re-exposure to whatever it is they were trying to prevent from them getting.

So, it was an easy decision. Now they want to inject this into, well they claim there’s 8+ billion people on this earth, and they want to inject it into everybody. Umm…I’m like - No. That’s not the right answer.” - Dr. Kirk Moore

Watch the full interview on Died Suddenly on X.

Investigative reporter, Edward Szall, wrote and posted a phenomenal article on the power of Americans and our voices (rallied by the Died Suddenly team and other influencers) and Dr. Kirk Moore’s victory over the DOJ on X.

You can support the Died Suddenly team and the production of their next film, Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens at https://ds2nano.com and by following their Substack at

.

Supporting Dr. Kirk Moore

Per the article posted on X by Died Suddenly, “The only caveat is that the offer from the prosecution for dismissal asked for Dr. Moore to not pursue legal fees from the United States government, which has added up to over $750,000 in total, not including the damage to his practice, and the lost time and stress from the almost 4-year ordeal. You can donate in support of Dr. Moore’s legal bills here: https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore

COVID-19 Was a Dress Rehearsal

There will be another global attack on our individual human rights and bodily sovereignty. Doctors, police officers, teachers, and other community leaders will once again be ordered to strip adults and children of their human rights, follow government mandates, and deploy toxic, experimental ‘medical countermeasures’ that will result in an even greater global wave of disease, disabilities, and death caused by the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Here’s a major problem. Some people are just psychopaths and enjoy inflicting harm and distress on other people, but the majority of community leaders and members who will follow through with inhumane actions against their neighbors carry a spirit of fear in their hearts and are afraid of being retaliated against by either their government, their employers, or their community (aka ‘the pack’.)

It’s imperative that we inspire others to raise their level of compassion, self-empowerment, critical thinking and fearless confidence to honor others’ individual human rights and do the right thing despite threats or fear of retaliation.

Dr. Kirk Moore’s Fearlessness is Inspiring and Contagious

The most effective way to inspire others is to lead by example. I sincerely hope that Dr. Kirk Moore is able to get on every media platform (both mainstream and alternative) to tell Americans and global citizens his victorious story and the importance of making ethical and humane choices in serving his patients without fear, despite immense pressures, even from the United States government and the DOJ.

2 Timothy 1:7

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

