CONFIRMED: Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Chief Was Ousted for Blocking RFK Jr.'s Access to Safety Data

April 7, 2025: On March 27, 2025, Secretary Kennedy (RFK Jr.) published a video on X, explaining how, “In one case, defiant bureaucrats impeded the Secretary’s office from accessing the closely guarded databases that might reveal the dangers of certain drugs and medical interventions (aka vaccines).”

The ‘defiant bureaucrat’ guarding the vaccine databases RFK Jr. is Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Chief and former FDA Director of CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research), Peter Marks.

I was just interviewed by Emerald Robinson to discuss the mass terminations at Secretary Kennedy’s Department of Health & Human Services, including the ousting of Peter Marks for blocking RFK Jr.’s access to government healthcare databases.

Marks Believed that Looking at the Adverse Events of Vaccines Is Not Good for Public Health

“He (Peter Marks) was definitely the guard dog of the databases. He was the guard dog stopping RFK Jr. from creating an FDA committee to analyze the safety of the mRNA shots and to analyze the safety of all childhood vaccines.” - Karen Kingston, April 4, 2025

“It’s very clear. I’ve been following Peter Marks for about two years now…and he’s adamantly stated there’s no point at looking to into the government databases and the effects of the vaccines.” - Karen Kingston, April 4, 2025

The Associated Press Confirms Marks Was Ousted for Denying RFK Jr. Access to Vaccine Data

This morning the Associated Press (AP) confirmed Marks was terminated for blocking RFK Jr.’s access to vaccine data in the article, “Ex-official says he was forced out of FDA after trying to protect vaccine safety data from RFK Jr.”

Per the AP, “Shortly before he was forced to resign, the nation’s top vaccine regulator says he refused to grant Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team unrestricted access to a tightly held vaccine safety database, fearing that the information might be manipulated or even deleted.”

The AP also reported that Marks developed the concept for and coined the phrase, “Operation Warp Speed.”

Marks Believed RFK Jr. Would Edit or Delete Vaccine Data

Marks told the AP that he agreed to give, “Kennedy's associates the ability to read thousands of reports of potential vaccine-related issues sent to the government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. But he would not allow them to directly edit the data.”

Per the AP - “Why wouldn’t we? Because frankly we don’t trust (them),” he said, using a profanity. “They’d write over it or erase the whole database.”

The AP article did not mention access to the government’s motherload of all databases, the BEST database. BEST tracks over 300 million lives and billions of “outcomes of interest” caused by the COVID-19 shots.

Marks Knew that Blocking RFK Jr.’s Access to Vaccine Data Would get Him Terminated

At a 4-hour Public Health Workshop hosted by Duke University on March 20, 2025, Peter Marks not-so-subtly admitted that denying RFK Jr.’s access to vaccine safety data would eventually get him fired.

“It’s up to people much smarter than me about how we’re going to end up communicating with some layers that would seem to not want to accept that vaccines are the public triumph that it is. And I won’t say more about that because I’d like to be able to come back to my desk tomorrow morning…It’s a nice desk.”

Marks told the AP, “It was pretty clear that either I was going to resign, or they were going to fire me.”

It’s Time to Call on RFK Jr. to Recall the COVID-19 mRNA Shots

I’ve predicted that HHS Secretary Kennedy will pull the COVDI-19 mRNA shots within 100 days from being sworn in and after reviewing the data from US government databases.

We’re now past the half-way mark. With Peter Marks ousted from the FDA, our demands to have the COVID-19 mRNA injections pulled from the market should be expedited. It’s time to call on RFK Jr. to recall the mRNA injections.

