April 3, 2025: FDA Gene-Editing mRNA Vaccine Chief - Peter Marks - has always been a strong proponent of vaccine mandates. Marks also has as a history of overruling large expert panels for FDA approval of gene therapies at the agency.

STAT News reported that “Marks was one of the architects of Operation Warp Speed, the $18 billion U.S. effort to speed development of Covid-19 vaccines. He regularly embraced regulatory flexibility. And he spoke not infrequently about the importance of accelerated approval for next-generation treatments, including with those whose potential benefits weren’t always crystal-clear in clinical trial data.”

"Vaccine Mandates Are Not Going to Get Us THERE. It's Got to Be Compelling Evidence." - Vaccine Chief Peter Marks

During a 4-hour Public Health Workshop hosted by Duke University on March 20, 2025, Marks alluded to having contentious disputes with the higher-ups of the new Health & Human Services (HHS) administration (aka - Secretary Kennedy) over ‘the need for vaccine efficacy and vaccine safety data’ when FDA-approved vaccines can just be mandated.

“How we generate the evidence going forward is going to be critical because I heard this earlier on - loud and clear - and I have now experienced it - VACCINE MANDATES are NOT going to get us THERE It’s going to be compelling evidence. And it’s going to be vaccine evidence for effectiveness for the individual and potentially for the community, as well as compelling evidence that the vaccines are safe for the individual.” Share

“How We Generate Evidence Going Forward”

Throughout the 4-hour workshop, Marks and his colleagues strategically avoided discussing retrospective data analyses (i.e. analyzing the adverse events of vaccines in the US government databases) and the specifics on how to measure safety data going forward.

“By Definition, Vaccines Are Very Safe Medical Products”

“By definition, when we are developing vaccines for broad use, one of their direct benefits has to be that they are very safe medical products. That just goes without saying, because that goes to getting acceptance for the individual’s direct benefit.”

In other words, ‘vaccines are safe, because they have to be safe,’ because no intelligent human being would knowingly take a harmful or deadly product on their own volition (will). If Secretary Kennedy uncovers data that demonstrates that childhood vaccines and the mRNA injections caused harmful effects, including deaths, individuals will ‘not accept them.’

Americans Have a Right to See The COVID-19 mRNA Data

Seven weeks prior to the COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccine’ rollout, the FDA’s Center for Biologics & Evaluations Research (CBER) (which Dr. Peter Marks was the Director of) and the CDC addressed how the two agencies would hold “weekly and bi-weekly meetings reviewing the serious adverse events from VAERS for COVID-19 vaccines – review of individual reports, death reports, etc.”

US Billing Codes Will Be the Downfall of Pfizer and Dr. Peter Marks

Under FOIA, the American people can demand and deserve to know every ER visit, hospitalization, reported, symptom, disease, disability, and death that has been reported by a US resident who has received a COVID-19 ‘vaccine.’ The US government databases (specifically BEST) tracks over 300 million lives and billions of “outcomes of interest” caused by the COVID-19 shots.

There Are No Secret Files at the FDA

In November of 2024, while on a panel at the Future of Health Summit FDA Director and Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Chief Dr. Peter Marks referenced comments RFK Jr. made about his desire to see all the data on vaccines. Dr. Marks claimed that, "There are no secrets there. There’s no secret files at the FDA.”

Dr. Peter Marks was abruptly terminated on March 28, 2025.

In his resignation letter, Marks writes, “Efforts currently being advanced by some on the adverse health effects of vaccination are concerning.”

Titus 3:10-11

Warn a divisive person once and then warn them a second time. After that, have nothing to do with them. You may be sure that such people are warped and sinful; they are self-condemned.

