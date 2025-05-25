May 25, 2025: I had the honor of catching up with my fellow freedom fighter and fearless investigative reporter, Emerald Robinson, to discuss recalling the COVID-19 shots and how Scott Schara and his brilliant legal team have broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity’) and Grace's medical assailants will now face a jury of their peers.

Share this FREE Kingston Report! TRUTH WINS. Share

Scott Schara’s 19-year -old, Grace, was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin.

While this is a civil case, it is the first of its kind with the five (5) following claims:

Wrongful death

Medical malpractice

Lack of informed consent

Medical battery

Declaratory judgement for issuing the illegal DNR and administering a lethal medical drug combination Share

Thank you @EmeraldRobinson for Covering This Groundbreaking COVID-19 Medical Battery Case

Here is the full 10-minute interview.

You can follow the Schara’s case at Our Amazing Grace SubStack.

Join Me in Proclaiming Victory for the Schara Family

Luke 10:17-20

The seventy-two returned with joy and said, “Lord, even the demons submit to us in your name.” Jesus replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you. However, do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.”

What Readers Are Saying About The Kingston Report

"Karen Kingston’s relentless pursuit of truth through research, her push for justice through legal and public advocacy, and her embodiment of American values like individual freedom and resistance to overreach make her a standout figure in the fight for truth, justice, and the American way" - Robert J. "From the day we met in Florida at Clay Clark's ReAwaken America conferences I have believed in all you are doing to wake up the many!! Love ya Karen, Diana Banners4freedom.com" - Dianna Y.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

email: patriots@mifight.com Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

The Wellness Company - be well.