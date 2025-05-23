Mel K and I Finally Catch Up!

May 23, 2025:

Dear Friends,

I had the honor of catching up with my fearless friend and investigative journalist Mel K this week. We discussed all things from COVID lawsuits pummeling through the PREP Act to recalling the mRNA shots and where we are as a nation in the global technocracy battle against humanity and America.

If you’re looking for something to watch this evening, you can check-out the full interview at TheMelKshow.com or on X.

And if you haven’t told the FDA to recall the shots yet, you still have until midnight ET. It takes less than 3 minutes. Use this link.

With love and gratitude - Karen

PS - Thank you for your prayers for healing and recovery! I’m feeling better and am about half-way through a 90-day parasite cleanse combo of ivermectin + mebendazole.

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

