FDA Commissioner Makary Went Behind RFK Jr.'s Back to Approve Moderna's mRNA Shots for Infants

July 16, 2025: A week ago today, Emerald and I were discussing the lawsuit brought against HHS leaders by over 100,000 doctors for the CDC’s updated COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ guidance for children and infants.

As I mentioned in the July 9th interview, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) specifically created a hornet’s nest for themselves by challenging the CDC’s guidance on the emergency use authorized (EUA) mRNA ‘vaccines’ for young children and infants because under the PREP Act, the CDC is the only organization legally protected to provide guidance on EUA products. By challenging the CDC guidance for EUA products under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the pediatricians were challenging the legality of the PREP Act, which could open the doorway for the doctors themselves to be sued for administering dangerous, EUA biological agents without informed consent.

Later That Day….

Coincidentally, it appears that later that day on July 9, 2025, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary granted full FDA approval of Moderna’s mRNA injections for young children and infants as young as 6-months old with at least one comorbid condition.

The next morning, Moderna announced that the company received full FDA approval for young children and infants.

One Week Later…

Fast forward one week later, Emerald had me back on her show today when she broke the news that Makary went behind Secretary Kennedy’s back to grant full FDA approval to Moderna.

I Can’t Make it Make Sense

As I mentioned in the interview, it appears that members of HHS, the FDA and CDC are just blatantly violating the laws and frantically re-writing the code of federal regulations in a reactive way to whoever is calling the shots.

I guess the pediatricians and other doctors believe that the FDA approval will grant them the legal authority to stray from the CDC guidance for the COVID-19 mRNA injections, but ‘technically speaking’, HHS has (IMO) unlawfully designated the FDA approved mRNA shots as EUA, and therefore if a ‘covered person’ (such as a doctor) knowingly strays from the CDC and HHS guidance of an EUA product, they no longer have immunity.

Will Increasing Public Pressure on HHS Get the mRNA Shots Pulled?

I closed the interview recapping Pam Bondi’s and the DOJ’s reactive and miraculous dismissal of Dr. Kirk Moore’s case due to public pressure. Will ongoing public pressure get the mRNA shots pulled? I don’t know, but I do know that continual pressure and prayers can only help.

You can watch the full interview on LindellTV here.

James 5: 13-16

The Prayer of Faith

Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Contact Information

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

