May 23, 2025: Yesterday, the FDA held an 8-hour advisory committee meeting to discuss the variant strains for the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections. During the meeting, the FDA hosted an open 1-hour public forum in which 14 individuals were selected from a lottery to provide comments. I was one of those individuals.

Here is my 4-minute testimony.

You have until midnight eastern tonight to tell the FDA why you want the shots pulled off the market. It takes less than 3 minutes. Use this link.

My 4-minute testimony is just a snippet of overwhelming body of evidence for the FDA to issue a Class 1 recall for the COVID-19 shots. Bottom line is that the COVID-19 injections are a danger to public health safety and have caused more diseases, disabilities and deaths than they have prevented, if they prevented any.

Demand a Class 1 Recall for the COVID-19 Shots

Per the law and HHS CFR, the FDA should immediately:

issue a Class 1 Recall for all COVID-19 injections available in the US market

revoke the FDA approval for all COVID-19 mRNA-LNP injections (Pfizer and Moderna) for children and adults 12 and older and for Novavax’s Nuvaxovid

revoke the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for all other COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ available in the US market for children and infants under the age of 12

Over 20,000 comments were submitted yesterday and as of last night, 57,325 comments have been submitted.

Please tell the FDA why you want the agency to immediately issue a Class 1 recall.

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

