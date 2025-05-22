May 23, 2025: During ‘the pandemic,’ hundreds of millions of Americans suffered through the unconscionable and unlawful COVID-19 mandates, from forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks to mandatory vaccinations to work or attend, but we survived. However, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who unfortunately needed to seek emergency medical care during this time, many were hospitalized and isolated from their loved ones leaving them defenseless against the heavily financially incentivized medical-industrial complex to deny them proper treatments, inject them with sedatives and toxins, and then induce kidney failure, respiratory failure and death with Remdesivir and by ventilating the patients. Many of these patients were falsely labeled as COVID-19 deaths, but the truth of the matter is… the ‘hospital healthcare protocols’ were nothing short of medical murder (aka wrongful death).

Scott Schara’s 19-year -old, Grace, was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin.

She was given a lethal concoction of three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine) causing her heart and lungs to fail. Her doctor then ordered an illegal DNR (do not resuscitate) and place it on her chart the morning of her death. The hospital denied Grace’s family visitation during this time, and they tragically watched her die over an iPad screen.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Messed with the Wrong Family

The Schara’s are a strong God-fearing family led by Grace’s dad, Scott. Scott has had an ongoing 4-year battle seeking justice for Grace’s wrongful death and victory is on the horizon.

Support Grace’s legal batter by sharing this article. TRUTH WINS. Share

The Schara’s legal team has broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity car’) who have been desperately attempting to get the case dismissed. But just this week, the judge ordered Grace’s case move forward to a jury trial on June 2, 2025.

While this is a civil case, it is the first of its kind, with the five following claims:

Wrongful death

Medical malpractice

Lack of informed consent

Medical battery

Declaratory judgement for the illegal DNR and the lethal medical combination

You can support the Schara’s by praying for a just and victorious outcome for Grace’s family, sharing this article, and following Grace’s case at Our Amazing Grace Newsletter.

Share

Matthew 23:16-17

“Woe to you, blind guides! You say, ‘If anyone swears by the temple, it means nothing; but anyone who swears by the gold of the temple is bound by that oath.’ You blind fools! Which is greater: the gold, or the temple that makes the gold sacred?

Proverbs 31:8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly. Defend the rights of the poor and needy.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Thank you for following and supporting me! It has been a long journey to the mass awakening by the American people that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that can only cause disease, disabilities and death.

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

90-Day Supply of Prescription Parasite Cleanse Combo

Every week I receive inquiries about “Where to buy ivermectin?” The Wellness Company is now offering a 90-day supply of the Parasite Cleanse Combo of ivermectin + mebendazole. You can save $90 (15%) with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 15% with the code BEWELL15 at checkout.

Save 10% on all Wellness Company products and services with code KINGSTON.