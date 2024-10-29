October 28, 2024: Alex Jones just posted an interview with Del Bigtree discussing the US government databases of vaccinated citizens and the diseases, disabilities, and deaths that incurred after vaccination.

Feel free to share this FREE article. Share

Del Bigtree asserts that the VSD (vaccine safety datalink) has 10 million registered citizens and that the US government has refused to run a study analyzing the incidence of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, etc. The US government claims they ‘don’t know how to do that study.’

You can watch the 10-minute segment with Del Bigtree and Alex Jones on X @RealAlexJones.

As Del BigTree and Alex Jones noted, the US government can absolutely run the comparisons of disease, disabilities and deaths between the COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated from government databases, and they already have. Here’s just 3 examples of the databases.

Medicare Database: Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Seniors

In August of 2021, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), ran a data analysis (study) of Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA nanoparticle technology injections or remained uninjected. The data demonstrated that among 5.6 million seniors:

71% of COVID-19 of Fully-Vaccinated Seniors Had ‘Breakthrough’ Cases (vs. approximately 47% of unvaccinated)

60% of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Occurred in fully-vaccinated seniors as of August 7, 2021 (vs. approximately 34% unvaccinated)

CDC V-SAFE Database

Per the CDC’s V-SAFE database of 10 million US residents who were early recipients of COVID-19 injections as of July 31, 2022 more than 4 million Americans reported a Grade 3 adverse event (as defined as ‘unable to perform their daily functions’) and approximately 200,000 (2%) required admittance to the emergency room or hospital after receiving a COVID-19 injection.

Example of V-SAFE Data By State Level

BEST: The Motherlode of US Healthcare Records Databases

The US government’s BEST database is a near-real time surveillance of all US residents aged 16 or older who have some form of medical insurance (approximately 300 million persons).

Per US law and federal regulations, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is required to track any and all diagnoses of symptoms, disease, office visits, ER visits hospitalizations, and deaths that may be correlated to a new vaccine or other biological product.

The BEST Database is built in IBM Watson.

Share

The FDA and CBER Have Failed at Their #1 Job: To Ensure Safe Vaccines and Other FDA Approved Products

By ignoring the signals in the VAERS and BEST databases and not recalling the COVID-19 mRNA injections, the FDA, Pfizer, and Moderna have not only failed at their job, but violated the laws that regulated the vaccine industry.

Glaring Early Signs from BEST Databases to Recall the mRNA Injections

Per an October 2022 study published in Vaccine, doctors analyzed nearly 12 million COVID-19 vaccinated individuals from select BEST databases (Optum, CVS, and Healthcare) over a 12-month period (December 2020 - January 2021). The researchers looked at 17 outcomes of interested and concluded that significantly increased rates of both myocarditis and anaphylaxis were caused by the COVID-19 mRNA injections in individuals 16-65 years of age.

More details on how the US government can use BEST to show causation between the COVID-19 injections and increased incidence in disease, disabilities and death in the US population (y demographics) is detailed in the below article, originally published on October 12, 2022.

Part 3: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: We Can Win the COVID-19 War if We Unify in Truth, Not Lies

Originally Published on October 12, 2022: (Edited version) The US government’s BEST database is a near-real time surveillance of all US residents aged 16 or older who have some form of medical insurance (approximately 300 million persons). The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is required to track any and all diagnoses of symptoms, disease, office visits, ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths that are correlated to a new vaccine or other biological product.

This data can be released and should be demanded to be released under FOIA. Thank you for reading The Kingston Report. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

BEST is an Active Database (Real-Time) vs. VAERS (Passive)

Prior to FDA-approval (or authorization), the reporting of any side-effect (symptom, disease or death) caused by the COVID-19mRNA injections was passive, consisting mostly of VAERS and PFIZER’s responsibility to notify the FDA if they observed any ‘safety outcomes of interest’.

After FDA Approval, the Side-Effect Reporting System Became Active (Real-Time) Through the BEST Database and HealthCare Provider Billing Codes

Under US law, the FDA’s CBER/CDRH were obligated to take an active role (over the past 3 years) in tracking the near real-time surveillance of side-effects and safety outcomes of interest (disease, disabilities and death) using the BEST (including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) electronic healthcare records (EHR) system.

BEST Provides Access to Over 300 million Patients Files…

...and Billons of Healthcare Claims.

Under FOIA, the American people can demand to know every symptom, disease or death that has been reported by a US resident over the age who has received a PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine, and over the age of 18 who has received a MODERNA COVID-19 vaccine.

US Billing Codes Will Be the Downfall of Pfizer

The data correlating the increase rates of disease, disabilities and deaths in the US to COVID-19 mRNA injections can be extrapolated using the CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) codes for the FDA-approved COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ by age groups.

By providing the vaccine CPT codes with a list of the ICD-10 (international codes for disease), Americans can obtain nearly EVERY side effect, symptom, disease and death that has been caused by the PFIZER and MODERNA shots within the FDA-approved age groups.

The BEST system uses IBM Watson, and the data can be exported and downloaded as a .csv file using a Python C++ API fairly quickly.

March 2022: The CTO of Health & Humans Services Was Replaced with a US Marshall

Due to the lack of responsiveness from the FDA/CBER and likely the Centers for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), the FOIA requests should go directly to the Chief Technology Officer of Health & Human Services, Karl Matthias.

The data regarding the disease, disabilities and death caused by the COVID-19 injections for US residents aged 16 and older could and should have been demanded under FOIA immediately after the August 23, 2021, FDA approval. Hopefully Dr. Karl Matthias is on team America and team humanity.

1 Peter 3:13-16

Who is going to harm you if you are eager to do good? But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened,” but in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have, but do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com

Got Tamiflu?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit includes generic Tamiflu, Ivermectin, Z-Pak, budesonide and a nebulizer.

Purchase with this link. Use KINGSTON10 to save 10%.