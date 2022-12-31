“When the enemy sends distractions, they never look like distractions until they are finished distracting you.” - Anonymous
December 31, 2022: As 2022 is coming to a close I have a very empty feeling about this past year. As if patriots have been played by a good cop bad cop routine; including myself. My resources, time, and health have been exhausted, b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.