March 28, 2024: : In August 2021, former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave the infamous 90-second lecture, “Screw Your Freedom,” essentially declaring that the enforcement of unlawful authoritarian public health policies supersede Americans liberties and freedoms under the Constitution.

There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No. Screw your freedom."

Share

Be Careful What You Wish for Arnold

In December of 2020, the U.S. military and agency experts warned that the adoption of the CCPs vision to have unconstrained power with no regard for human rights would globally eliminate the existence of liberal governance, freedoms, and human life as we know it.

“The Chinese government is shaping and subverting the international governance system to align with Beijing’s own principles, which are directly opposed to universal values and individual rights. It desires for other countries to accept if not praise its authoritarian, single-party governance model as a superior alternative to liberal democracy and seeks to export elements of its model. If Beijing succeeds in normalizing its views of governance, the result could undermine individual rights around the world.”

According to a February 3, 2020 article in China’s Global times, “The high people's court of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province published an urgent notice saying it would severely punish 36 crimes related to the prevention and control of epidemics in accordance with the law, in which violations can be subject even to the death penalty.”

Per the Global Times, “According to the notice, which has China's Criminal Law as its legal basis, people who spread the virus intentionally and endanger public security would be suspected of violating the criminal law and can be sentenced to death.” Many of these actions that are punishable by death are actions that Americans and Canadians engaged in, including not wearing a mask and organizing large public protests.

The 5 Crimes Punishable by Death Include the Following:

Reference for 5 Crimes Punishable by Death.

(1) Harming public safety by deliberately spreading the virus.

Under China’s ‘public health policies,’ Americans who refused to comply with mask or vaccine mandates, not only would have been fined or arrested, but could have been executed.

In this video, a woman being arrested by Police in Florida, cries out, “I want you to know that I am being arrested in the United States of America for not wearing a mask." Another woman states, “This is the beginning of communism.”

(2) Unauthorized obstruction of checkpoints or traffic.

If Canada followed China’s public health policies, Canadian truckers would have been arrested and potentially sentenced to death.

(3) Deliberately causing harm through rioting, killing, or destruction of property.

If America had adopted China’s COVID-19 polices, black lives matter protesters would have been arrested and may have been sentenced to death.

(4) Production or SALE of fake or inferior treatments.

Under China’s COVID-19 polices, America’s Front Line Doctors, the Wellness Company, and other medical experts who sold ivermectin would have been arrested and may have had to face the death penalty.

Thank goodness we live in America and you can still buy ivermectin from The Wellness Company.

Share

(5) Corruption or misappropriation of epidemic control funds or materials for epidemic control.

Under China’s public health laws, Americans who received funds from the COVID-19 Paycheck ProtectionProgram, SBU loans, or extended unemployment benefits without meeting the proper government requirements or misused the funds for non-business related expenses, would have been arrested and could have been sentenced to death.

Challenging the Government’s COVID-19 Policies is Punishable by 15 Years in Prison

The Chinese court also ruled that,“People who use the virus to create or spread rumors, to promote secession from China or undermine national unity, or incite subversion of state power or the overthrow of the socialist system can face a maximum 15-year jail term.” This statement right here, basically includes anyone who spoke out against the mask mandates or shared content regarding origins of COVID from a lab.

Similarly, on August 13, 2021, Merrick Garland issued a DHS notice regarding the identification of domestic violent extremists (DVEs). DVEs include those Americans with DVE ideologies, including posts on social media that protest COVID-19 policies, questions the origins of the virus or safety of the vaccines, or oppose the gross overreach of US government under the guise of public safety.

Do You Believe in Following Authority for the Sake of Authoritarianism?

The COVID-19 mandates were not based on any logic, science, or laws. The ‘public health emergency' required Americans to abandon our inalienable God-given rights and adopt communist and authoritarian government policies, similar to China. Government polices included the unlawful use of intimidation and violence against civilians by state and federal governments and law enforcement.

Record-level harm was inflicted upon American’s mental and physical health, our families, our communities, our economy, and our ideology. America was founded on the ideology that every human being has been endowed with unalienable Rights from God, not from the government.

COVID-19 was test run to show that those in power have supreme control over you (and those that you love) no matter the absurdity, or harmful consequences of the government’s orders, you will obey…and the majority of humanity did.

Share

Exodus 18:19-21

Listen now to my voice; I will give you counsel, and God will be with you: Stand before God for the people, so that you may bring the difficulties to God. And you shall teach them the statutes and the laws, and show them the way in which they must walk and the work they must do. Moreover you shall select from all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them to be rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

Consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

email: patriots@mifight.com

Get a FREE $99 Wellness Company Membership

You can keep a full armamentarium of prescriptions on-hand for bacterial, viral, or parasite infections through The Wellness Company. Use the code FREEMEMBER at checkout and SAVE $45.aafdafd