June 3, 2024: In August of 2021, former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave the infamous 90-second lecture, “Screw Your Freedom,” essentially declaring that the enforcement of unlawful authoritarian public health policies supersede Americans’ liberties and freedoms under the Constitution.

There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No. Screw your freedom."

COVID-19 Mandates Were About “Making People’s Lives Difficult” and “Screwing American’s Freedoms”

During today’s Congressional hearing, Georgia House Representative, Dr. Dean R. McCormick, gave persuasive testimony and played compelling audio files of Dr. Anthony Fauci exposing Fauci’s true intentions behind the COVID-19 mandates; to get Americans to abandon our values, ideologies and freedoms.

In a 2021 interview with Michael Specter, Dr. Fauci did not mince his words at all.