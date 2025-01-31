Moms Should Know About Infant Deaths and Diseases Caused by Measles Vaccines

January 30, 2029: Brannon Howse and I had an extensive discussion about how Senator Elizabeth Warren insinuated that if RFK Jr. upholds US vaccine laws as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) by ensuring that childhood vaccines are safe and providing informed consent to parents, he would somehow be acting in an unethical and self-serving manner.

Moms and Dads Should Know About Infant Deaths and Disease Caused by Measles Vaccines

Senator Warren went so far as to falsely claim that childhood measles vaccines do not cause diseases or deaths, even though Merck’s FDA-approved labeled clearly shows that 3% of infants injected developed a measles rash and 66% develop a fever (aka the disease of measles).

CDC Reports Over 500 Infant and Childhood Deaths from Measles Vaccines

The CDC’s own VAERS website reports that over 500 infants and children have died after a measles vaccine

Over 38,000 Deaths Reported in the CDC’s VAERS from COVID-19 Injections

While Senator Warren emphasized the death of 70 people in Samoa allegedly due to being unvaccinated against measles, the CDC reports that over 38,000 infants, children and adults have died after receiving a COVID-19 injection.

Per the CDC;

4,369 individuals died within less than 24 hours of receiving a COVID-19 injection,

3,297 died within one (1) day,

1,542 died within two (2) days, and

1,091 died within three (3) days.

A total of 10,299 infants, adults and children (27%) died within 3 days or less after receiving a COVID-19 injections.

CDC States That Death After Vaccination is a COINCIDENCE, Specifically in Babies 6-Months Old and Younger

Per the CDC’s website on how to interpret VAERS data, the CDC gaslights parents and victims whose loved ones died from a vaccination by stating;

“Millions of vaccines are given each year to children less than 1 year old in the United States, usually between 2 and 6 months of age. SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE high fevers, seizures, and sudden infant DEATH syndrome (SIDS) SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE.” - The CDC

The CDC states that these post-vaccination deaths are caused by a ‘medical adverse reaction,’ meaning the death was caused by a vaccine or other medical intervention.

RFK Jr. Can Stop the CDC’s Gaslighting and Cover-up of Vaccine Deaths by Providing ‘Radical Transparency’

During his Senate confirmation hearings, RFK Jr. said he would provided ‘radical transparency’ on all of the departments under HHS (CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID).

‘Radical transparency’ would include informed consent to parents about the deaths and diseases caused by childhood vaccines (and other vaccines), proper labeling, and the removal of vaccines from the market that provide greater health risks than benefits.

Mathew 23: 27-18

Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”

