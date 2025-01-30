January 29, 2025: During today’s Senate confirmation testimony for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS), Senator Elizabeth Warren became ‘unhinged’ in trying to convince viewers that RFK Jr. should NOT exercise his legal obligations to protect American adults and children from vaccines that cause greater disease and injury than provide protection.

Oh…and she asked RFK Jr. three times to promise to not continue his vocation of suing unethical BioPharma companies that violate state and federal laws after he leaves office (if confirmed as HHS Secretary).

Take a listen to this 2-minute clip.

You can watch the full 3-hour testimony on C-SPAN YouTube.

Breaking Down Senator Warren’s Breakdown Over RFK Jr. NOT Agreeing to NOT Sue Drug Companies

RFK Jr.: “I’m not going to agree to not sue drug companies or anybody.”

Sen. Warren: “So let’s do a quick count here of how as Secreatary of HHS, if you get confirmed, you can influence every one of those lawsuits.”

Warren Argues Government Letterhead is Impressive in a Court of Law

Sen. Warren: “Well, let me start the list. You can publish every one of your anti-vaccine conspiracies, but this time on US government letterhead. Something a Jury might be impressed by.” RFK Jr.: “I don’t understand that.”

Senator Warren must be painfully unaware that this past June, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) over-ruled the 1984 case Chevron vs. Natural Resources, which became known as Chevron deference. Chevron deference requires courts to defer to experts from government agencies, such as the IRS, FBI, CIA, FDA, CDC, HHS, and NIH, to interpret the ‘ambiguities of the laws’ that govern those agencies and the corporations and public policies they regulate.

Per SCOTUS Blog, “Justice Roberts rejected any suggestion that agencies, rather than courts, are better suited to determine what ambiguities in a federal law might mean. Even when those ambiguities involve technical or scientific questions that fall within an agency’s area of expertise.”

In other words, ‘government letterhead’ doesn’t supersede the intelligence and common sense of judges or jurors in court a law.

Furthermore, last June, the 9th circuit also ruled in a LA county school vaccine mandate case that, that the LA County School Board cannot assert that the body of evidence demonstrating that the COVID-19 injections are neither safe nor effective in preventing COVID-19 is false simply because “the CDC said so.”

“LAUSD only provides a CDC publication that says “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.” But “safe and effective” for what? LAUSD implies that it is for preventing transmission of COVID-19 but does not adduce (present) judicially noticeable facts that prove this.” - Judge Nelson, 9th Circuit

You can read more about the 9th Circuit’s ruling here.

Warren Insinuates that Removing Childhood Vaccines from the CDC Vaccine Schedule is Somehow Unethical

Sen. Warren: “You could appoint people to the CDC vaccine panel that share your anti-vaxx views and let them do your dirty work. You could tell the vaccine panel to remove a particular vaccine from the vaccine schedule.”

Senator Warren must also be painfully unaware of what the vaccine laws (passed by Congress) actually state in regard to RFK Jr.’s legal responsibilities as Secretary of HHS.