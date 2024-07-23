July 22, 2024: My apologies for being unable to post over the past several days. I began writing and speaking out about the misrepresentation of Reagan’s Childhood Vaccine Protection Act laws several weeks ago.

You can watch the full July 11, 2024, interview on Rumble .

Below is the deeper analysis I completed at the end of June.

Article Drafted on June 29, 2024: American citizens, including many attorneys believe, that the FDA can legally approve vaccines that place children at increased risk for harm while providing iron-clad immunity to biopharma companies against being sued for vaccine-related injuries and deaths. This is false.

Reagan’s Vaccine Laws Were Intended to Protect Children, NOT Big Pharma

Congress and President Reagan amended the Childhood Vaccine Protection Act (CVPA) in 1987 requiring HHS, NIH, FDA and CDC to put systems and processes in place to ensure all childhood vaccines on the market resulted in fewer and less serious adverse reactions. Ongoing violations of these laws are not only illegal, but they are also criminal.

Reagan’s vaccine laws specifically state that the Secretary of HHS shall-