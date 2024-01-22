January 22, 2024: On December 5, 2023, I predicted that a Texas judge would essentially tell Pfizer to go pound sand if the Big Pharma giant tried to play the “all crime is legal under the PREP Act card.”

Per my December 5, 2023 article:

Pfizer is going to be hard pressed to find a judge in Texas that’s going to; set a new precedent by legalizing all crime in the state of Texas during an alleged national public health emergency, and forfeit his/her authority to rule on the Texas vs. Pfizer lawsuit under the absurd pretense that Pfizer is going to show a judge their ‘get out jail free card’ and claim “Your Honor, we were told by the US government that we have permission to commit crimes in the state of Texas, including defrauding Texas residents, with zero liability under the PREP Act as a ‘Covered Person’. So your Honor, Texas can not sue Pfizer for 18 violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that we committed against 3.5 million Texans. You have no authority and have to dismiss the case.”

As I stated in the prophetic December 5th article;

“It is truly ‘imaginary play theatre’ to believe a Texas judge is going to let Pfizer get away with the unbelievably epic fraud that the Big Pharma giant committed against Texans. It’s not going to happen.” - Karen Kingston, December 5, 2023

And well…I was right again. Pfizer is being sued.

On December 20, 2023, Pfizer filed a motion to move the lawsuit from the Northern District Texas Court to a Federal Court under the claims of having derivative immunity under a government contract and immunity as a ‘covered person’ under the PREP Act.

Pfizer’s Immunity is Based on Delusion

Just as the mainstream media, as well as some ‘experts’ and attorneys hold onto an imaginary belief that Pfizer cannot be sued, Pfizer’s arguments for iron-clad immunity are also based on a false belief about the reality of evidence, laws, and how the legal system works in the United States.

On January 17, 2024, the Honorable Judge Sam Cummings ordered a pretrial date for the Pfizer vs. Texas lawsuit. Pfizer is being sued. This is not imaginary. Here’s why Pfizer’s immunity arguments are delusionally flawed and why other states, victims, and investors can sue Pfizer for defrauding them.