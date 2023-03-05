The $3 Trillion SubStack on How to Destroy Pfizer in Court
Many of the points Barnes highlights in his InfoWars interview regarding Pfizer’s violation of their Operation Warp Speed contract can be found in my January 13, 2023 SubStack.
Brook Jackson’s attorney, Robert Barnes, had a strong day in court last week with the $3 trillion false claims lawsuit against Pfizer, by driving home that Pfizer was contracted to deliver a safe and effective vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. He pointed out to the judge that the contract promises the delivery of a safe and effective vaccine unde…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.