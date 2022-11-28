When the FDA approves a product, such as a vaccine, the agency typically requires information regarding the vaccine’s mechanism-of-action. In other words, how does an mRNA vaccine protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection?

In the case of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the mechanism-of-action (MOA) refers to the biochemical processes in the human body that produce immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus after being vaccinated, specifically the production of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The MOA is typically found in the Clinical Pharmacology section of the biological license application (BLA) for FDA approval. As you can clearly see per the Clinical Pharmacology section, Pfizer states, “The exact immunologic mechanism that confers protection against SARS-CoV-2 is UNKNOWN.”

Whoah! Wait a second. So this means that when Pfizer submitted for FDA-approval, the FDA approved COMIRNATY and BNT162b2 without knowing how these mRNA vaccines provided immunity to SARS-CoV-2 or if they even did. Pfizer’s application for FDA approval clearly explains why the mRNA vaccines never prevented transmission, they were never designed to.

Pfizer’s FDA application does state that the mRNA vaccines produce spike proteins. However, Pfizer also clearly states that they have no idea if the antibodies produced by their mRNA vaccine will do anything to protect against infection from SARS-CoV-2.

If the below statements from Pfizer’s own website regarding their mRNA vaccine’s ability to produce antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were clinically correct and factual, these statements would have been listed in the Clinical Pharmacology section of the application submitted to the FDA.

“Once inside, our cells read the mRNA as a set of instructions, building proteins that match up with parts of the pathogen called antigens. The immune system sees these foreign antigens as invaders—dispatching defenders called antibodies and T-cells and training the immune system for potential future attacks. So, if and when the real virus comes along, the body might recognize it—sounding the alarm to help defend against infection and illness.” - Pfizer’s website (directly contradicts statements in Pfizer’s FDA approval approval)

This also means that when Pfizer, the mainstream media, and experts proclaim that mRNA vaccines have the ability to invoke the immune system to produce antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus by producing the ‘spike protein’ in the body they are either; intentionally lying or ignorantly repeating Pfizer’s lies.

The FDA-approved package insert for COMIRNATY states “The vaccine elicits an immune response to the S antigen, which protects against COVID-19.” This statement is a false and fraudulent claim.