June 29, 2024: In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) over-ruled the 1984 case Chevron vs. Natural Resources, which became know as Chevron deference. The Chevron deference requires courts to defer to experts from government agencies, such as the IRS, FBI, CIA, FDA, CDC, HHS, and NIH, to interpret the ‘ambiguities of the laws’ that govern those agencies.

Pfizer’s Legal Defense Strategy Got Buried Today

In the Brook Jackson case, Pfizer Carlton Wessel, audaciously reminded that judge that he does not have the authority to question statements or decisions made by the FDA, even if it’s apparent that the FDA acted in a reckless or illegal manner.

Judge Truncale clarified with Pfizer’s attorney, “So what you're saying is if the FDA gets it wrong…They just get it wrong…and we live with it? There was no oversight by a court. That's it. That's correct?” And Pfizer’s attorney said, “Yes, Your Honor.”

Pfizer’s legal defense strategy has been that; no matter what they do, no matter how many rights they violate, no matter how many people and children they harm, there’s nothing that can be done in a court of law to stop them because the FDA and other US government agencies publicly condone Pfizer’s illegal and criminal behaviors.

That just ended today.

Per SCOTUS Blog, “Justice Roberts rejected any suggestion that agencies, rather than courts, are better suited to determine what ambiguities in a federal law might mean. Even when those ambiguities involve technical or scientific questions that fall within an agency’s area of expertise.”

Chevron Deference Stripped Courts of Judicial Power, Increased the Power of Government Agencies and Violated the Constitution

In Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion, he wrote;

“Chevron deference was “not a harmless transfer of power. The Constitution carefully imposes structural constraints on all three branches, and the exercise of power free of those accompanying restraints subverts the design of the Constitution’s ratifiers.” In particular, the Founders envisioned that “the courts would check the Executive by applying the correct interpretation of the law.” Chevron was thus a fundamental disruption of our separation of powers. It improperly strips courts of judicial power by simultaneously increasing the power of executive agencies. By overruling Chevron, we restore this aspect of our separation of powers. To safeguard individual liberty, “structure is everything.” Although the Court finally ends our 40-year misadventure with Chevron deference, its more profound problems should not be overlooked. Regardless of what a statute says, the type of deference required by Chevron violates the Constitution.

The 9th Circuit Ruling Will Not Be Overruled

Today’s Supreme Court ruling supports the recent 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that plaintiff’s can challenge the US government’s claim that the COVID-19 injections are “safe and effective vaccines” and seek compensatory damage in court. The judges ruled that a defendant can not claim that the mRNA injections are “safe and effective vaccines,” just because the FDA and CDC said so.

The expert opinion of a government agency, such as the CDC, that goes against an overwhelming body of evidence (from the CDC) has no bearing in a Constitutional court of law.

The Tables Have Flipped

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Kagan wrote, “Today, the Supreme Court flips the script: It is now the courts (rather than the agency) that will wield power when Congress has left an area of interpretive discretion.”

Yes Justice Kagan. The tables of justice have just flipped; against the hostile takeover of our nation by the 3-letter agencies and in favor of the American people and our children.

Mathew 21: 12-16

Jesus entered the temple courts and drove out all who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves. “It is written,” he said to them, “‘My house will be called a house of prayer, but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.’” The blind and the lame came to him at the temple, and He healed them. But when the chief priests and the teachers of the law saw the wonderful things He did and the children shouting in the temple courts, “Hosanna to the Son of David,” they were indignant. “Do you hear what these children are saying?” the chief priests asked him. “Yes,” replied Jesus, “have you never read, from the lips of children and infants you, Lord, have called forth your praise?”

