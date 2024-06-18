June 17, 2024: The premise that claims made by US government agencies (including the NIH, FDA, HHS, FBI, CIA, etc.) should not be challenged in a court of law is that government experts are allegedly of the highest level of credibility and therefore, never get anything wrong (or intentionally lie).

In a court room, this is known as judicial notice. In general, courts must confer that statements from government agencies and experts are indisputable facts because, in general, government agencies and experts cannot be reasonably questioned. This is why Fauci launched his “If you question me, you question science” campaign; forcefully reminding Americans not to question him.

9th Circuit Rules that Americans Have the Right to Challenge CDC & Government COVID-19 ‘Facts’ in Court