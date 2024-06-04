June 4, 2024: The GOP Oversight Committee delivered an outstanding line of questioning to Dr. Anthony Fauci during yesterday’s hearing. Even comedian Jon Stewart couldn’t help but notice how obvious Fauci’s lies were regarding funding 'gain-of’ function’ research based out of China and his role in creating bioweapon pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

"You've never been accused of trying to start a disease before. Is that right?" - Jamie Raskin (D-MD)

The Father of Lies

During the ReAwaken America Tour, in January of 2022, I gave a speech on Dr. Fauci as ‘The Father of Lies’ highlighting his NIAID grants that funded gain-of-function research, including Fauci’s funding of the creation of ‘bat-coronaviruses’ through EcoHealth Alliance, Ralph Baric, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dr. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH): “Are you or were you ever aware that the US State Department issued warnings that the Chinese government was working on the creation of bioweapons?” Dr. Fauci: “I was not aware of that.”

John 8:44

You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

