January 29, 2025: Throughout today’s Senate confirmation hearings for Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS), RFK Jr. called for radical transparency from the department of HHS, this includes the NIH, CDC, FDA, and the NIAID (the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease). Dr. Anthony Fauci was the former Director of the NIAID for 39 years, from 1984 to 2022.

Senator Johnson Expresses Frustration in Receiving 50-Pages of Fauci’s e-Mails as Blank Pages or Mostly Redacted

Senator Ron Johnson stated that he has written over 70 oversight letters to the Biden administration requesting copies of HHS communications around COVID-19 (including Fauci’s emails) and the COVID-19 injections. PLUS, Senator Johnson subpoenaed HHS for the myocarditis data of American adults and children who received the COVID-19 injections. In response, Senator and received heavily redacted or blank documents in response.

Senator Johnson Calls for Transparency from HHS Departments

Senator Johnson: “Will you honor these requests from Congress and will make HHS transparent?” Robert F. Kennedy: “Yes. My approach to HHS, as I’ve said before Senator, is radical transparency. Democrats and republicans ought to be able to get information that was generated by taxpayer expense, that is owned by the American taxpayer. They shouldn’t get redacted documents. Public agencies should be transparent.”

Radical Transparency is the Way to Restore Trust

In response to Senator Todd Young’s question how to restore trust in government health agencies, RFK Jr. responded,

“The reason the public don’t trust the public health agencies is because they haven’t been trustworthy, and you gave the example of COVID. At the beginning of COVID, everybody was rushing to get that vaccine. We had over a 90% vaccination uptake. CDC’s most recent recommendation is that Americans take the 8th booster. Only 24% of Americans are complying. That means that 77% of Americans no longer trust the CDC.”

RFK Jr. Is the ONLY Man Uniquely Qualified to Make America Healthy Again

RFK Jr. conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and integrity during today’s 3-hours of questioning from US senators. He has shown himself to be a man of his principles both publicly and privately.

All of us who support RFK Jr. and the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement, know that RFK Jr. is the only man armed with the facts and evidence to take down the global attack on America’s children, fix our corrupt healthcare system and expose the crimes that were committed by career officials at HHS during the years of COVID-19.

Ephesians 5: 11-13

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

