December 12, 2024: Congress’s December 4, 2024, Coronavirus Pandemic Report has inspired hope for justice in prosecuting US federal agencies and individuals who engaged in egregious acts of willful injury against Americans and global citizens (i.e. Dr. Anthony Fauci), while frequently citing 18 U.S.C 1001 (that it’s a crime to lie to Congress).

The Congressional report also ignited controversy amongst many members of the medical freedom movement. The major point of controversy comes from one bullet point on page-2 of Chairman Brad Wenstrup’s opening letter for the 557-page Subcommittee report.

“Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success and a model to build upon in the future. The vaccines, which are now probably better characterized as therapeutics, undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing likelihood of severe disease and death.”

This statement, combined with Trump’s and RFK Jr.’s recent Mar-a-lago meeting with the CEO’s of Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and PhRMA, are causing many health freedom leaders to contemplate if every current and even future government official of our federal, legislative and judicial branches under Trump is inevitably a “deep state operative.” Some medical freedom influencers continue to assert that we are simply watching more “good cop, bad cop theatre.”

A key question naysayers raise is, “Why would House Representative Wenstrup make a key point in the Coronavirus Pandemic Report be, ‘The COVID-19 vaccines undoubtedly saved millions of lives,’ unless everyone involved in the government, including Congress, were deep state operatives?”

Because Naysayers and Their Followers Only Read the 1st Two Pages of the 557-Page Report

Select experts again jumped to conclusions about the intentions of President Trump and Congress without reading the complete document (that they provided their expert opinions on), just like with;