February 29, 2024: It’s miraculous to see that other influencers are beginning to cover the the use graphene oxide nanoparticles (GNP) and hydrogel not only in the mRNA injections, but also as their use in nearly all industries from cosmetics and industrial filtration systems to multi-species hydrogel meats and vegetables.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I did a deep dive on the use of hydrogel, quantum dots, and graphene oxide nanoparticles earlier this year.

Stew Peters and I broke the story of Pfizer’s internal SBDD (structural and biological drug design) document from Gratin, CT, showing the use of graphene-oxide and gold in the creation and manufacturing of the SP-2 spike protein in March of last year. Article below.

March 11, 2023: To say that I was shocked to find this CONFIDENTIAL lab document was released from Pfizer’s Groton Connecticut Discovery Sciences Research and Development lab is the understatement of my 25 year+ career.

I’ve been told experts won’t believe there is nanotechnology or graphene oxide in the mRNA injections because there is no concrete evidence from Pfizer proving graphene oxide is in the shots. Well, now there is.

This internal document is evidence that Pfizer’s mRNA ‘vaccines’ are programmable electronic nanotech devices that are made with graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide is in the COVID-19 mRNA Injections.

I had several hit pieces written about me when I first made this claim during an interview with Stew Peters in July of 2021;

“I’m as confident that there is graphene oxide in these shots as I am in gravity.” - Karen Kingston, Stew Peters Interview, July 28, 2021

Pfizer’s confidential document from their clinical research lab is my vindication against REUTERS and Verifact for accusing me and my research of lacking credibility.

Pfizer Lab Document Discloses Graphene Oxide as COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Ingredient

Per the 80,000+ pages of documents that Pfizer had to release under FOIA, one of the documents was their proprietary formulation process for the ‘invention’ of the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 Spike Glycoprotein (P2-S).

Per Pfizer’s internal research and development document, Pfizer ordered the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA spike proteins from Sino Biological.

Sino Biological is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Sino Biological manufacturers and sells over 280+ SARS-CoV-2 mRNA variants.

Sino Biological even manufactures the infamous XBB.1.5. Jimmy Fallon wrote a ditty song about.

Pfizer uses the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA molecules from Sino Biological to transfect human embryonic kidney cells in order to produce biosynthetic chimeric coronavirus proteins in the lab.

Per the internal Pfizer document, their SARS-CoV-2 mRNA P2-S spike protein is a TwinStrep-tagged molecule.

After producing various toxic multi-species proteins from human embryonic kidney cells that were transfected with the mRNA ordered from China, the scientists at Pfizer then applied the spike proteins to gold Quantifoil that is overlaid with graphene oxide.

After being applied to the Quantifoil, the proteins are frozen with Cryogenic Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM). During the Cryo-EM freezing, the gold nanoparticles and single-atom layer of graphene oxide integrates with the mRNA spike proteins.

Cryo-Em is part of the process to ‘tag’ the spike proteins with gold and graphene oxide molecules. Moderna and the NIH published the technique of using Cryo-Em ‘tagging’ to create quantum dot spike proteins in 2017.

Although ‘tagging’ is not a very accurate description what was done to the spike proteins and spike proteins are not accurate descriptions of these quantum-mechanic electron configured ionic molecules.

Pfizer’s ‘proprietary invention’ of binding graphene oxide molecules to Twin-Strep tagged (His-tagged) proteins during the Cryo-Electron Microscopy process is a well-established process and phenomenon.

In Pfizer’s FDA-submitted documents, the 2-proline insertion Pfizer is referring to is the binding of the gold/graphene oxide quantum dot technology of their ionic mRNA nanotechnology molecule.

The insertion/binding of the gold/graphene oxide proline with the mRNA is critical to ensure that the trimeric ‘spike proteins’ are ‘tagged’ with quantum dots that can host electromagnetic fields and penetrate cells for purposes of gene-editing.

Without the gold/graphene oxide quantum ‘tags,’ the spike proteins would be unable to bind to the ACE-2 receptors, penetrate into human cells, rewrite the cell’s genetic material and convert the cells into toxic, multi-species biotechnology ‘spike protein’ factories.

Pfizer’s website describes gene-editing nanotechnology as mRNA.

Pfizer refers to mRNA as a molecule that reprograms cells to manufacture toxic proteins (antigens) on their website.

Per Pfizer’s website, Pfizer’s pre-programmed mRNA molecule is also known as the ‘spike protein.’

Per Pfizer’s website, their COVID-19 lipid nanoparticles are like nano-sized dump trucks delivering pre-programmed mRNA spike proteins (multi-species, biosynthetic gene-editing molecules) into the cells of the human body.

Once the biosynthetic mRNA spike proteins are delivered inside of cells, the nanotechnology transforms human cells into toxic ‘multi-species, biosynthetic spike protein factories,’ that Pfizer calls ‘medicine factories.’

As Pfizer states on their website, without Dr. Malone’s nanotechnology invention of the mRNA cationic liposome there would be no COVID-19 vaccines.

Bottom line is - We were all lied to.

When you look into Pfizer’s own documents, their lies are thinly veiled. Instead of being honest with us and disclosing that graphene-oxide based nanotech is in the COVID-19 injections, our trusted, alternative media, mRNA experts told us the shots contained ‘lipids, fats, and cholesterol.’ This is nonsense.

‘mRNA vaccine’ is a deceptive term for the suite of gene-editing nanotechnologies used by insiders of the transhumanism industry.

Per a November 2022 publication from the American Chemical Society, mRNA vaccines were pivotal in normalizing the mass acceptance of injecting humans with nanotechnologies;

“…two lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have been widely used demonstrating the pivotal role of nanotechnology in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” - Rumiana Techov, PhD Biophysics, ACS

So there you have it. The purpose of COVID-19 was to terrorize and deceive global citizens into being injected with gene-editing nanotechnology under the guise of ‘safe and effective vaccines that use mRNA, lipids, fats, and cholesterol.’

Many trusted leaders assured me mRNA nanotechnology evidence will be discredited and I will too if I don’t back off

mRNA experts clearly believe you and I are too naive and stupid to figure out their deceptive nonsense. mRNA experts, who are in essence our “Tony Fauci’s,” believe they have the power and persuasiveness to convince the alternative media and the awakened masses to ignore or attack individuals like me, who share evidence that directly contradicts their lies. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not enveloped mRNA-viral based vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are injections of nanotechnology.

Pfizer and global leaders knew that anyone of sound mind would not agree to be injected with nanotechnology devices designed to merge the cells of the human body with the digital realm. We are being led by many ‘alternative media’ experts and influencers who are sharing half-truth and also lying to us.

Most clinical experts refuse to address the existences of nanotechnology in the shots; and influencers have been coached to use terminology and imagery to discredit those who speak about the mRNA nanotech on their platforms.

This house of cards and deception could fall overnight if God’s people would be brave and caring enough to rise up, speak the truth, and protect His children. Will you push back on their lies?

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ephesians 5:11-16

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. Everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light. This is why it is said: “Wake up sleeper! Rise from the dead and Christ will shine on you.” Be very careful, then, how you live—not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.

