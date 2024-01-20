My Interview with Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Nanotech is Blowing Up
"We need to wake people up to the reality that there’s this trillion dollar market that’s been developed over 30+ years. Denying that nanotechnology exists, is only going to be to our own detriment."
January 20, 2024: My dear friend and respected colleague, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I recently discussed the critical importance of educating Americans and global civilians on the use of nanoparticles technology and the threat this technology poses to humanity and the planet. In just 2 days, our interview has nearly 100,000 views on CloutHub and was recently…
