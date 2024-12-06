December 6, 2024: Flashback to June 3, 2024, the GOP Oversight Committee delivered an outstanding line of questioning to Dr. Anthony Fauci during the Senate hearing. Even comedian Jon Stewart couldn’t help but notice how obvious Fauci’s lies were regarding funding 'gain-of’ function’ research based out of China and his role in creating bioweapon pathogens (‘viruses’), including SARS-CoV-2.

Lying to Congress is a Federal Crime

While many of us may have pessimistically viewed Fauci’s Senate hearings as ‘theatre’, Fauci (and colleagues) consistently told bold-faced lies to the Senators and American people; denying knowingly funding and partnering with scientists from China’s People’s Liberation Army to invent gain-of-function pathogens (viruses) of pandemic potential, specifically SARS-CoV-2.

Lying to Congress is a crime under 18 USC 1001.

On December 4, 2024, the Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released their damning report on the COVID-19 pandemic confirming that the NIH/NIAID funded the gain-of-function research out of Wuhan that led to the SARS-CoV-2 ‘pandemic’ and that members of the Chinese and US governments actively sought to cover-up this fact.

Biden Administration Contemplates Preemptive Pardon for Fauci's Crimes

The next day, Politico reported that, “President Joe Biden’s senior aides are conducting a vigorous internal debate over whether to issue preemptive pardons to a range of current and former public officials who could be targeted with President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.”

The Politico article specifically addresses concerns about Kash Patel as the new FBI director, and that the Trump administration is likely to initiate not only inquiries, but may even issue indictments to those federal employees who have been targeted in “right-wing political cross-hairs” such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Starting a Global Pandemic is an International War Crime

Let’s put Fauci’s acts of lying to Congress aside, knowingly funding bioweapons research (aka gain-of-function) by partnering with China’s military in order to start a global ‘pandemic,’ and then forcibly pushing the ideologies of the CCP’s authoritarian regime onto American citizens by asserting that we do not have individual human rights, but are subject to the mercy of the state (lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing, vaccine mandates, etc.), are not only acts of treason, but are also international war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Father of Lies

John 8:44

You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

Pardoning Fauci Should Be Considered an Act of Treason

Fauci’s crimes go beyond US federal laws. He committed crimes that violate the Geneva Convention, all 10 codes of the Nuremberg Code, the Biological Weapons Convention, the international laws of military justice, and many, many others. If Biden chooses to pardon Fauci, Biden’s pardon should also be treated an act of treason.

Fauci Played a Key Role in Convincing Americans to Forfeit their Rights

The Congressional report also emphasizes that Constitutional rights can not be suspended during a public health crisis. Fauci and his boss, NIH Director-Dr. Francis Collins, were aggressively pushing the COVID-19 mandates, from lockdowns and mask wearing to vaccine mandates. Fauci portrayed the illusion that the government could pay off employers and public servants to force American adults and children to forfeit their Constitutional rights and submit to the state, or otherwise be harshly punished by their employers and communities.

“Once people feel empowered and protected legally, you are going to have schools, universities, and colleges say, ‘You want to come to this college buddy, you’re gonna get vaccinated. Lady, you’re gonna get vaccinated.’ Big corporations like Amazon and Facebook, you want to work for us, you get vaccinated. And it’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bull$&*! and they get vaccinated.” - Dr. Anthony Fauci

COVID-19 Was an Orchestrated Attack on American Ideology and Our Constitutional Rights

In December of 2020, U.S. military and agency experts warned that the adoption of the CCPs vision to have unconstrained power with no regard for human rights would globally eliminate the existence of liberal governance, freedoms, and human life as we know it.

“The Chinese government is shaping and subverting the international governance system to align with Beijing’s own principles, which are directly opposed to universal values and individual rights. It desires for other countries to accept if not praise its authoritarian, single-party governance model as a superior alternative to liberal democracy and seeks to export elements of its model. If Beijing succeeds in normalizing its views of governance, the result could undermine individual rights around the world.” - Dec. 2020, Congressional Report

Where Do We Go from Here? Speak the Truth and Demand Justice

Why do we sometimes unknowingly or knowingly participate evil? Do the decades of world governments’ research into fear-based human behaviors and Ai formulated messaging and response timing on social media and communications networks know us better than we know ourselves? How do we stop ourselves from participating in evil again?

Simple, find the courage to speak the truth, take action to defend your Constitutional rights, and tell your Senators that you want RFK Jr. as Secretary of HHS.

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified or intimidated, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

