Kingston's Med-Legal Analysis Cited as Part of a Global Operation to Criminally Prosecute Pfizer
Part 1: Russian Military Chief cites my analysis work as part of a multi-nation operation to shut down Pfizer's global biowarfare program and remove US bioweapons labs from Europe and Africa.
This article is part (1) one of a 3-part series addressing the content of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov’s Russian recent bioweapons defense briefing. As part of this series, I’ll address the some of the claims made and answer some of the questions that were cited by Russia’s Military Chief as being posed by the US Senate regarding Pfizer’s ‘directed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.