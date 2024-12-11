December 10, 2024: Just last week, former NY mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, made a public petition to US Senators to not confirm “the beyond dangerous” nomination of RFK Jr. because Kennedy “will stop the approval of life-saving vaccines”…

Share

…even though on October 10, 2024, the FDA stated that the agency would not be collecting any safety, efficacy, or immunogenicity (life-threatening immune response) data until post FDA-approval and after the H5N1 pandemic vaccines have been used in adults, children and babies in the US and around the world.

Nobel Laureates Urge Senate to Reject RFK Jr. Nomination

Just today, Forbes reported,“More than 75 Nobel laureates have signed onto a letter urging senators to reject the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services secretary, warning a confirmation “would put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences.”

When former FDA Commissioner and current Pfizer Board member, Scott Gottlieb, was asked on November 29th by CNBC Squawk Box reporters if he had spoken to US Senators about his concerns about RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS), Gottlieb responded, “I’ve had conversations and I’ve raised my concerns and will continue to raise my concerns.”

However, industry insiders report that Pharma lobbyists will be going radio silent as we get closer to RFK Jr.’s Senate confirmation.