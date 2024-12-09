December 8, 2024: Last week MSNBC aired a statement from Mike Bloomberg calling on Senators to shut down Trump’s nomination of RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). His reasoning? Bloomberg ignorantly opined that RFK Jr. would prevent the approval of “life-saving” bird flu pandemic vaccines.

Makes this go viral before H5N1. Share this FREE Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS. Share

The FDA Plans on Approving the H5N1 Pandemic Flu Vaccines Without Receiving ANY Safety or Efficacy Data

On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, CBER, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5-hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of the 2024-2025 H5NX pandemic virus(es), as well as multi-pathogen bird flu vaccine development, deployment, and FDA approval.

During the meeting, Dr. Jerry Weir clearly stated (multiple times) that the FDA will not be receiving any safety, effectiveness, or immunogenicity data of the H5N1 pandemic flu vaccines until after FDA-approval and mass vaccination of adults, children and babies as young as 6 months old. He read directly from the FDA’s October 10th guidance.

Is the WHO Behind Mass Food Recalls, H5N1 Livestock Vaccination and Chicken Euthanasia Campaigns?

During the October 10th meeting, the CDC also discussed the WHO’s coordinated H5N1 surveillance of US dairy cows and poultry in an obvious attempt to blame the US food supply for the global H5N1 ‘plandemic.’

During his exhaustive presentation on the global surveillance of H5Nx (and H5N1) in mammals, Dr. Todd Davis presented data from the WHO, showing a worldwide map of mammals infected with H5N1, including US dairy cows and poultry chickens.

Share

The WHO’s H5N1 animal surveillance system will cause mass food shortages in the US and around the world with government plans to mass cull poultry and egg chickens, as well as ‘vaccinate dairy cows’ and recall H5N1 “contaminated” dairy milk.

Immunogenicity and Life-Threatening Flu Vaccines

The FDA has made it abundantly clear that the H5N1 pandemic flu shots will not contain the innocuous H1N1 virus with a case fatality rate of 0.05%, but will contain up to 4 pathogens that are much more deadly, such as H5N1 with a case fatality rate of 52%.

Furthermore, Dr. Weir said that the immunogenicity data would also come based on the results of the shots being used in the general population (not from animal or human studies). Immunogenicity is an unwanted immune response in which the immune system attacks self.

Per the FDA’s website, “One form of immune response (immunogenicity) is activation of B cells, which produce antibodies that bind to the proteins and reduce or eliminate their therapeutic effects. Such antibodies can also cause complications that can be life-threatening.”

Pathogenic Means “Causes Disease and Death”

Just to be clear, the title of Dr. Jerry Weir’s presentation was “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5) Virus Vaccines.”

I don’t believe Dr. Weir accidentally spelled A.T.T.E.N.U.A.T.E.D. (weakened) as P.A.T.H.O.G.E.N.I.C.(disease-causing and deadly)

Will Bloomberg Retract His Reckless and False Statements?

Both MSNBC and Bloomberg have a responsibility to the American people to immediately retract their blatantly false statements about the alleged “life-saving” pandemic flu vaccines. Because the FDA stated on October 10, 2024, that the agency will determine if the pandemic vaccines are safe and effective, or may even be life-threatening, after the shots have been injected into millions of adults, children, and infants, Bloomberg and MSNBC also owe RFK Jr. an apology for ignorantly claiming that that the 2024-25 bird flu pandemic vaccines are “life-saving.”

Ephesians 5:11-14

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com