October 26, 2024: The WHO’s planned 2024-25 flu pandemic and release of highly dangerous, disease-causing H5N1 virus vaccines are fully locked and loaded by the FDA and other departments of Health Human Services (HHS).

“The scenario assumes that any strain changes recommended by VRBPAC would be implemented during a declared pandemic, but would not require clinical data prior to the approval… In any case during the pandemic, we would use the strain change and the safety, immunogenicity and even effectiveness data will come post-approval.”

On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5 hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of vaccines for an emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic.

For More Information of the October 10th FDA Presentations

These Kingston Report articles provide details from the CDC, FDA, and ASPRS October 10, 2024, H5N1 Virus Vaccine Pandemic Preparedness Meeting.

CDC States Asserts H5N1 Strain Is Susceptible to Tamiflu

During the CDC’s presentation, Dr. Todd Davis asserted that there is no evidence that H5 flu viruses are resistant to antivirals.

Products such as Tamiflu or Relenza will likely be as effective against H5 strains as other flu strains (such as the current H1N1 strain).

