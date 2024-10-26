FDA Will Approve Disease-Causing H5N1 Pandemic Shots WITHOUT Safety Data
The WHO’s planned 2024-25 flu pandemic and release of highly dangerous, disease-causing H5N1 virus vaccines are fully locked and loaded by the FDA and other departments of Health Human Services (HHS).
“The scenario assumes that any strain changes recommended by VRBPAC would be implemented during a declared pandemic, but would not require clinical data prior to the approval… In any case during the pandemic, we would use the strain change and the safety, immunogenicity and even effectiveness data will come post-approval.”
On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5 hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of vaccines for an emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic.
I provide the details of the FDA’s planned release of these highly dangerous shots during my latest with Emerald Robinson. This is a 90-second clip from the interview.
7 minutes of the interview can be viewed here.
The full interview can be viewed on X at Emerald Robinson.
For More Information of the October 10th FDA Presentations
These Kingston Report articles provide details from the CDC, FDA, and ASPRS October 10, 2024, H5N1 Virus Vaccine Pandemic Preparedness Meeting.
Philippians 3:17-19
Join together in following my example, brothers and sisters, and just as you have us as a model, keep your eyes on those who live as we do.
For, as I have often told you before and now tell you again even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things.
CDC States Asserts H5N1 Strain Is Susceptible to Tamiflu
During the CDC’s presentation, Dr. Todd Davis asserted that there is no evidence that H5 flu viruses are resistant to antivirals.
Products such as Tamiflu or Relenza will likely be as effective against H5 strains as other flu strains (such as the current H1N1 strain).
