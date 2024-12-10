December 9, 2024: Last week on MSNBC, Dr. Peter Hotez announced that multiple pandemic diseases will rampantly be infecting human and animal populations by January 21, 2025. Hotez specifically noted that the H5N1 virus is “rapidly spreading through wild chickens, chickens, dairy cows, and milk with sporadic human outbreaks.”

Is it just me, or does Dr. Hotez’s announcement that H5N1 and other pandemic diseases will “all come crashing down on the Trump administration on January 21, 2025” comes off as a serial killer broadcasting the date of his next victim’s murder?

Please take courage and share this FREE Kingston Report far and wide. TRUTH WINS. Share

I Took Notes from the WHO and HHS Meetings on the H5N1 Plandemic

Over the past two months, I’ve been on InfoWars with Maria Zeee, USAWatchdog with Greg Hunter, The Absolute Truth with Emerald, WorldViewTube with Brannon Howse, Laura-Lynn Thompson, Kate Dalley, Jim Ferguson, and The Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes, to discuss the WHO’s and HHS planned H5N1 pandemic for Trump and RFK Jr to inherit.

The H5N1 “plandemic” includes the mass surveillance and culling of livestock by global and US government agencies, mass recalls of eggs, chicken, beef, milk, and other foods, as well as mass testing and vaccinations of animals and human beings alike. This title side from the CDC’s October 10, 2024, presentation kind spells it out that the WHO and HHS are going to blame the H5N1 plandemic on livestock and then mass vaccinate global populations.

The NIH Has Invested Over $1.5 Billion in Developing H5N1 Vaccines

It’s important to note that the NIH has invested over $1.5 billion in developing H5N1 vaccines since 2006 and is financially invested in ensuring the H5N1 vaccines gain global market access.

Reference: https://reporter.nih.gov/search/qJtxUFYq6kOKyVp66ZxrqA/projects

Was the “Deep State” Forced to Broadcast Their Plans and Get Ahead of this Narrative?

During multiple interviews, I repeatedly affirmed that the H5N1 pandemic was guaranteed to happen and would likely hit in or prior to the end of January 2025 so that Trump and RFK Jr. would inherit a both a public health emergency, as well as mass food shortages.

Mike Bloomberg and Dr. Peter Hotez confirmed that H5N1 and other pandemic diseases will be“crashing down on the Trump administration.” Were they forced to expose this obvious planned biowarfare attack in an attempt to take control of the narrative?

Unfortunately for “the deep state,” HHS documents show that their biowarfare plan is clear and just like with COVID-19, the H5N1 plandemic is about unleashing disease-causing life-threatening bioweapons on Americans and the global population under the guise of “safe and effective vaccines” COMBINED WITH an attack on the food supply.

This is Biowarfare

After completing a deep-dive on HHS, FDA, CDC, ASPR, BARDA, USDA and WHO documents, combined with viewing hours of US federal healthcare agency meetings as well as the recent ‘confessions’ from Mike Bloomberg and Dr. Hotez that the H5N1 pandemic is going to go into full-throttle mode in January 2025, it is painstakingly obvious to me that H5N1 and other ‘2025 pandemic pathogens’ are globally coordinated biowarfare attacks on human beings and the food supply.

America Won’t Survive if God’s People Remain Silent

Keep in mind that in the summer of 2021 I was interviewed by Kate Dalley on InfoWars (and many other alternative media outlets) warning the world that the COVID-19 injections were neither biologics nor vaccines, but advanced technology bioweapons.

Don’t Downplay Biowarfare Attacks. Expose Them.

Despite presenting US government documents, my warnings were discredited, and the risks of the COVID-19 shots were downplayed with the majority of the alternative media picking up the narrative of, “Stop the Mandates, Make the Vaccines a Choice.” In my expert opinion, this was the biggest misstep of the medical freedom movement. The shots are bioweapons and were never safe for any human being or mammal (for that matter). Even though the mRNA injections can only poison, harm and kill, many key influencers were ‘warned’ to ‘not go there’ in 2021, 2022, and 2023 (including myself. I didn’t listen).

Be Brave and Very Courageous!

As Americans, we can’t afford to make similar missteps with the H5N1 plandemic. Please take courage and share this Kingston Report far and wide. Boldly shine light on these dark biowarfare plans against global citizens, our food supply, and the upcoming Trump administration.

Share

Joshua 1:7-9

“Only be strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law which Moses My servant commanded you; do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go. This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. Have I not commanded you? Be strong and very courageous! Do not be afraid, nor be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com