September 8, 2024: It was brought to my attention that Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s lawsuit against Pfizer is currently “breaking news” on social media. This June 18, 2024 article is an excellent summary of the civil charges, including conspiring with departments of the US government and 3rd party organizations to commit fraud.

This June 18, 2024 article explains how Pfizer’s contract with the US government forced Pfizer to forfeit their immunity and opened the BioPharma giant up to being sued into oblivion.

On June 19, 2024, Greg Hunter and I did a ground-breaking, deep dive interview on Kobach’s lawsuit.

A few days later, I was interviewed by Stew Peters to further clarify the civil charges being brought against Pfizer, and how Kansas AG Kobach expanded on the civil charges

The “The $3 Trillion Dollar SubStack, How to Destroy Pfizer in Court” has been read over 250,000 times across the 3 times I published the article.

Below is a FREE copy of my original article on Kansas vs. Pfizer.

June 18, 2024: Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach brought 9 Counts against Pfizer under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and 1 Count of Civil Conspiracy for conspiring with the US government (including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS*), the media, social media, universities, the lobbying group BIO, and other organizations in order to generate billions of dollars in revenue by willfully concealing material evidence and misrepresenting the fraudulent safety and efficacy claims of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to Kansas residents.

*Note: The agencies within HHS include the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

In related news, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that Americans have the right to challenge the government claim that mRNA injections are 'safe and effective vaccines' and to seek compensatory damages in court; and Texas is suing the pants off of Pfizer.

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime Is NOT Protected by the PREP or PAHPRA Act

I’m truly sorry that many Health Freedom supporters have been gaslit into believing that conspiracy to commit a crime is protected by US laws, such as the PREP and PAHPRA act.

In the lawsuit, AG Kobach correctly points out that after Pfizer received their FDA-approval on August 23, 2021, the pharma giant and HHS were legally obligated to disclose all clinical trial data, as well as adverse events reported to Pfizer and the government agencies.

This not only includes Pfizer’s internal databases and the CDC’s VAERS and V-SAFE data, but also data from the US Government BEST database, which includes Medicare and insurance claims of injuries, diseases, and deaths that occurred post-vaccination.

The FDA’s Role is To Protect Americans’ Health, NOT Pfizer’s Stock

The lawsuit also accurately points out that the role of government regulators is to protect the health of their populations not to enrich global pharmaceutical companies.

The Claim that “COVID-19 Injections Can Only Cause Disease, Disabilities and Death” Has Officially Gone from a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ to a Civil Conspiracy Charge

Under Count 10, the lawsuit specifically states, “Upon information and belief;

Pfizer conspired with two or more persons from the federal government and third-party businesses and organizations to willfully conceal, suppress, or omit material facts relating to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer, the Department of Health and Human Services, and members of the Virality Project , including Stanford, had a meeting of the minds no later than December 2020 to willfully conceal, suppress, or omit material facts relating to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, and the Public Goods Project had a meeting of the minds no later than July 2020 to willfully conceal, suppress, or omit material facts relating to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its co-conspirators took actions to willfully conceal, suppress, or omit material facts relating to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Unconscionable - To Act Without Conscience or Morals

Some of the most unconscionable acts that Pfizer, US government agencies, and the media engaged in were;

Claiming that the COVID-19 mRNA injections were safe in pregnant women, when Pfizer’s research showed that more than 50% of pregnant experienced a serious adverse event.

Claiming that the COVID-19 injections were ‘safe and effective’ in children, when Pfizer’s clinical research (and as noted by the FDA) demonstrated that healthy children had a significant increased risk for serious chronic, and sometimes lethal, cardiac conditions post-injection, with virtually no risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Claiming the the COVID-19 mRNA injections were ‘safe and effective’ in adults in preventing infection or transmission, when there was no data that proved that the injections prevented infection, transmission, or disease, but there was an overwhelming body of data from US government databases, Pfizer, and the US military demonstrating alarming spikes in chronic diseases post-injections.

Pfizer and the FDA Knowingly Caused Disturbing Infertility Risks for Women of Child-Bearing Age and Miscarriages for Pregnant Women

When the FDA gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer for their COVID-19 mRNA injections, Pfizer filed a letter of intent to complete safety trials in pregnant rats. Not only should Pfizer, the FDA, and HHS have never claimed that the COVID-19 mRNA injections were safe in women, it was illegal for the FDA to even authorize Pfizer to conduct a study in pregnant women.

I Was Right To Be Furious During My First Stew Peters Interview

Per the lawsuit, after submitting the data from female rats who were confirmed fertile prior to being injected with Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA technology; Pfizer and the FDA concluded that “There were no effects of any of the 3 vaccine candidates on mating performance or fertility in female rats or on embryo-fetal or postnatal survival, growth, or development of the offspring.”

The statements made by the FDA and Pfizer regarding pregnancy and fertility safety in gestating rats are blatant LIES. The actual data showed that;

Multiple fetuses had severe malformations of their bones and muscles.

Some rats failed to ever become pregnant.

Embryo implantation failure was double in the vaccine group vs placebo.

Rats that received Pfizer’s mRNA injections experienced losing their entire litters and delivering stillborn pups.

Will This Break Pfizer and the FDA?

With approximately 3.35 million Pfizer mRNA injections administered in Kansa, not only could AG Kobach’s Prayer for Relief easily surpass $100 billion, this lawsuit may be the breaking point causing Pfizer to remove its mRNA COVID-19 injections from the market and for criminal charges to be brought against Pfizer and the FDA.

Kobach announced that 4 other states will be filing lawsuits against Pfizer.

Exodus 23: 1-3

“Do not spread false reports. Do not help a guilty person by being a malicious witness. Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong. When you give testimony in a lawsuit, do not pervert justice by siding with the crowd...”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

