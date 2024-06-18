June 18, 2024: Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach brought 9 Counts against Pfizer under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and 1 Count of Civil Conspiracy for conspiring with the US government (including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS*), the media, social media, universities, the lobbying group BIO, and other organizations in order to generate billions of dollars in revenue by willfully concealing material evidence and misrepresenting the fraudulent safety and efficacy claims of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to Kansas residents.

*Note: The agencies within HHS include the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

In related news, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that Americans have the right to challenge the government claim that mRNA injections are 'safe and effective vaccines' and to seek compensatory damages in court; and Texas is suing the pants off of Pfizer.

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime Is NOT Protected by the PREP or PAHPRA Act

I’m truly sorry that many Health Freedom supporters have been gaslit into believing that conspiracy to commit a crime is protected by US laws, such as the PREP and PAHPRA act.

In the lawsuit, AG Kobach correctly points out that after Pfizer received their FDA-approval on August 23, 2021, the pharma giant and HHS were legally obligated to disclose all clinical trial data, as well as adverse events reported to Pfizer and the government agencies.

This not only includes Pfizer’s internal databases and the CDC’s VAERS and V-SAFE data, but also data from the US Government BEST database, which includes Medicare and insurance claims of injuries, diseases, and deaths that occurred post-vaccination.

The FDA’s Role is To Protect Americans’ Health, NOT Pfizer’s Stock

The lawsuit also accurately points out that the role of government regulators is to protect the health of their populations not to enrich global pharmaceutical companies.