June 18, 2024: Yesterday, Attorney General Kris Kobach broke the news that 4 other states will be joining Kansas in suing Pfizer for willfully concealing, suppressing, and/or omitting material evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of their mRNA injections.

Per the lawsuit, the Big pharma giant conspired with individuals from Health & Human Services, the media, universities, social media platforms, and other businesses and organization in order to manipulate the American people into receiving an injection that they would have otherwise declined if Pfizer had accurately disclosed their COVID-19 mRNA clinical data and adverse events reports to the public and US government.

Please share this FREE Kingston Report. Share

Why Are 5 U.S. States Suing Pfizer and NOT Moderna?

Per this 4-minute video clip, Kobach addresses the unconscionable acts that Pfizer committed and the reason why he and other state Attorneys General are suing Pfizer first, and not Moderna or J&J.

Share

Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Products and Data Belong to Pfizer, NOT the US Government

Kobach explains that Pfizer researched, developed, (and manufactured) their COVID-19 mRNA injections independent of the Operation Warp Speed program, while demanding to maintain ownership and control of their clinical safety data, per their contract. This enabled Pfizer to suppress, manipulate, and misrepresent the actual harmful (and sometimes lethal) effects of their COVID-19 mRNA injections.

Per the press conference, Kobach reported that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated publicly that Pfizer did not participate in the Operation Warp Speed program to avoid government oversight and maintain control (and secrecy) of their data reports.

The $3 Trillion Dollar SubStack: How to Destroy Pfizer in Court

In January of 2023, I published a detailed analysis of the Pfizer contract, explaining how Pfizer conducted their own clinical trials and controlled their data independent of the FDA, US military, and US government, opening the Pharma Giant up to huge liability risks.

Per the contract, all of the data related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was and will continue to be generated by Pfizer (and BioNTech) without government funding, and Pfizer owns all of the data.

Per the contract, Pfizer controls the format of the data and is under no obligation to provide custom reports to the US government or military.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, I presented the details of Pfizer’s US government contract, including Pfizer’s ownership and control of the clinical efficacy and safety data.

Is This Pfizer’s Breaking Point?

With 4 other states joining Kansas in lawsuits against the Pharma Giant, these actions could be the breaking point for Pfizer and mRNA injections. I’d encourage citizens across America to contact their attorney general and state prosecutor’s office to file a similar suit against Pfizer. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a similar lawsuit against Pfizer last November.

Both the Demand Letter to have sheriffs remove COVID-19 mRNA injections from our community, as well as the analysis of Pfizer’s OWS contract contain a significant amount of evidence and reference citations that can be used in a court of law.

Psalm 52:6-7

The righteous will see and fear, and will laugh at him, saying; “Behold, the man who would not make God his refuge, but trusted in the abundance of his riches and was strong in his evil desire.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

Ways to Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92081

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.

Exclusive Offer: Save Over $100 with The Wellness Company

FREE Membership($99 Value) + $45 Off Prescription Kits

Just purchase your prescription or another product here. (such as Spike Support) and then purchase the annual membership fo $99.99.

People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I personally use these products to detox (Pure Body Extract (Zeolite), Super Green Juice, Organic Super Fiber, Organic Super Protein) which you can order here.