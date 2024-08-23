August 22, 2024: Yesterday, Brannon Howse and I discussed the breaking news of the US House Committee questioning the alliance of the Biden-Harris Administration alliance with the CCP, US BioPharma FDA trials being conducted by the Chinese Military, and we picked up on our June 2022 conversation about how HIV and MPox are encoded into the SARS-2 mRNA (virus) and ‘mRNA vaccines’. It appears that the NIH has been funding the creation of a highly debilitating immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that can be transmitted via an injection, or even via skin-to-skin contact during herpetic skin lesion breakouts (“MPox”).

HIV Proteins Were Discovered in the SARS-2 Spike in 2021. How Did They Get There? Dr. Fauci Paid Himself to Do the Research

Dr. Fauci is listed as the lead and only investigator on over $50 million of NIH/NIAID research to engineer HIV mRNA as part of the SARS-CoV-2 ‘spike protein’ and ‘virus’.

HIV GP120 is part of the “Trojan horse” mechanism of action of the SARS-2 ‘virus’ enabling the biosynthetic ‘virus’ that can evade the the immune system’s first line of defense to wipe out pathogens, and then wreak havoc to cells throughout the entire body. Details can be found in this article.

HIV-1 Was Successfully Embedded in SARS-CoV-2 in 2004

In 2004, research funded by the NIH and conducted in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, successfully embedded HIV-1 into SARS-CoV-2.

HIV, SARS-2 and MPOX: A Virus Within a Virus (aka ‘vaccine’)

Per EcoHealth Alliance’s pitch to DARPA, pox viruses were all used as ‘vaccine delivery vehicles’ for SARS-2 spike proteins.

The use of MPox as a delivery mechanism to deliver SARS-2 (and HIV) into human cells was also patented by US and Canadian scientists, but the patent was filed in China. The patent even states that the “(mRNA poxviruses) recombinant poxviruses are well suited as protective virus vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Is NIH Trying to Create Skin-to-Skin Transmission HIV with MPox and mRNA Nanoparticles?

The NIH is funding research to use MPox as a ‘vaccine delivery’ for SARS-2 (which contains HIV). This would potentially results in a pox-form of human immunodeficiency (HIV) that would enable skin-to-skin transmission.

Per this NIH grant, Pox Immune Evasion Systems;