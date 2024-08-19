August 19, 2024: In this May 24, 2022 interview, Maria Zeee and I do a deep dive into the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) November 2021 Monkeypox Tabletop exercise. What was alarming was the prediction of 271 million deaths due to “monkeypox” in 2023 and a global “no regrets” approach to managing “outbreaks.”

You can view the full 2-hour interview here.

Monkeypox mRNA is Embedded into the COVID-19 Injections

On May 25, 2022, Stew Peters invited me on to discuss the documents that prove that monkeypox is a man-made pathogen embedded into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA ‘vaccines’ and a cover-up for vaccine-associated auto-immune disease (VAIDS), as well as 5G radiation exposure.

May 24-25 2022 Interview Highlights:

U.S. and Canadian researchers filed a pated in China filed for encoding “monkeypox mRNA” as a latent virus into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA found in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injections.

The NTI (Nuclear Threat Initiative) projected that 271 million people will die from monkeypox over a period of less than 2 years.

Per NIH research, monkeypox is a form of VAIDS (vaccine-associated autoimmune disease) and is meant to evade and weaken the immune system.

Since 1999, the NIH has spent over $288 million creating monkeypox and other immune-suppressing pox-like ‘vaccines’ and ‘viruses’.

You can view the full 9 minute interview here.

May 26, 2022 Report: WHO Ignores MPox Cases in China

Although, Chinese researchers identified 20 “monkeypox” patients by May 24, 2022, by May 26, 2022, the WHO Failed to acknowledge China as a nation with a “monkeypox” outbreak that could be subject to lockdowns.

NOTE: the WHO considers one (1) case to be an “outbreak” that could lead to a global pandemic.

May 27, 2022 - World Council for Health Calls-Out the WHO For False Reporting on Monkeypox and Using Stock Photos for Propaganda Fear-Campaign

On May 27, 2022, the World Council for Health reported that the WHO’s monkeypox outbreak declarations were “non-scientific speculations” “to justify further human rights violations together with a roll-out of new an experimental smallpox vaccines.”

The World Council for health further reports that there have never been death cases reported in Africa, and the WHO was using old images from the CDC, Getty and other stock photos on the internet to create the monkeypox propaganda.

May 29, 2022: WHO Identifies Monkeypox “Outbreaks” in Western Nations

Shortly after this interview, on May 29, 2022, the WHO published a monkeypox outbreak report identifying nations that may pose a threat as the ground zero for a monkeypox pandemic.

China Confirms Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Boosters Related to Autoimmune MPox-Like Disease

A May 24, 2022, peer-review study out of China confirmed 20 patients presented with “subdermal blistering of the skin” (aka “monkeypox) after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA booster injections.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), Ted Turner, 5G and Monkeypox

Stew quickly had me back on June 2, 2022, to further the discuss the NTI (Nuclear Threat Initiative) November 2021 plan (originally presented by Edward Szall) to use monkeypox as the cover for not only the COVID-19 mRNA diseases and deaths, but also for the skin lesions that can be caused by radiation from 5G or fallout from nuclear space testing.

We Are at War

US-Canada Scientists File a Patent in China for Embedding Multi-Species Pox mRNA into the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Injections as Part of the “Vaccine”