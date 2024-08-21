August 20, 2024: In a scathing letter sent today to the head of the National Security Council (NSC), Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer, asserts that while the NSC acknowledges the numerous critical national security threats that the CCP poses, “-such as homeland security, global public health, international economics, climate, science and technology, cybersecurity, migration, and others,” the Biden-Harris administration has not only failed to develop a government-wide strategy to identify, deter, and defeat the CCP’s unrestricted warfare, but Jake Sullivan has openly endorsed the CCP’s unrestricted warfare tactics against Americans.

House Committee Chair Jame Comer writes;

“You have endorsed the false narrative that the PRC is simply engaging in mutual ‘competition’ - while admitting that ‘China has to be willing to play its part.’ Yet, it is common sense that ‘competition’ does not include subversive activity, planned infiltration, rampant theft of critical technologies, and strategic efforts to infiltrate and destroy critical infrastructure (unrestricted warfare).”

“Serious questions remain about whether the NSC fully understands, or has a coordinated plan to defeat the CCP’s unrestricted warfare targeting American communities, sectors, and the U.S. government.”

House Committee Warns Sullivan that the Federal Agencies are Clueless and that the Biden Administration is Violating Federal Law

“‘As the President’s principal forum for national security and foreign policy decision making,’ and ‘the President’s principal arm for coordinating these policies across federal agencies,’ the NSC has great responsibility to construct and execute a government-wide strategy to secure the nation from CCP efforts to infiltrate, influence and weaken the homeland.”

“Yet the Committee’s investigation has uncovered that very few federal officials recognize, understand, or have a strategic to safeguard America from CCP infiltration and influence…many federal officials are unaware of the CCP’s decades-long unrestricted warfare campaign, minimize the threat, and reflexively excuse CCP activity threatening the security and prosperity of communities across our country.” “…(the House Committee’s investigations into federal investigations) have already made clear that despite federal law requiring the Biden-Harris Administration to implement a “grand strategy with respect to China,” no serious government-wide strategy exists.”

Note: Perhaps one of the reasons the FDA is also failing to adhere to federal laws and recall the highly-toxic and often lethal COVID-19 mRNA injections, is because the FDA is featured as one of China’s largest biopharma partners in a promotional video published by the China National GeneBank (CNGB).

House Committee Warns: US Government-Wide Strategy is Urgently Needed or America Will Lose Our Freedoms

“The investigation has made one thing particularly clear: our country is in urgent need of a cohesive government-wide strategy to identify, counter, and defeat CCP unrestricted warfare. As detailed below, this warfare is designed to weaken and defeat our country. ….Without a coordinated government-wide strategy, the Unite States is at risk of defeat in this new cold war.” “Only by being clear in public about the actions and intentions of the Chinese party-state, and being publicly accountable for the actions of the US government takes in response, will the United States be able to address Beijing’s challenges while upholding democratic commitment to fair, transparent justice for all Americans.”

Retired Brigandine General Spalding testified, “today, the Chine Communist Party (CCP) and its proxies wage a global political war to influence the face of human civilization using the tools of stagecraft, business, economics, trade, finance, academia, and especially technology…influence is far easier, less risky, and profoundly more effective than military weapons when conducted our globally connected world.”

Federal Agencies Must Warn Americans that China is at War with America and to “Prepare to Take Action”

The House Committee warns the all Americans are targets and must be notified to take action to protect themselves and their communities against CCP warfare tactics.

The House Committee recommends that President Biden and the NSC develop public messaging that includes the terms “unrestricted warfare, political warfare, irregular warfare, war without boundaries, and cold war.”

In this letter, and past letters to federal agencies, the House Committee has asserted:

“As all Americans are targets of the PRC’s warfare, federal agencies have responsibilities to; conduct outreach to citizens about the dangers they may encounter, and provide appropriate incentives for Americans to proactively protect themselves—their communities, schools, houses of worship, businesses, finances, food, and more—from the threat. Federal agencies must prepare Americans to “take action.”

A United America Can Defeat the CCP,

The House Committee cites Retired Colonel Grant Newsham in providing a strategy to defeat the CCP and save American’s liberties, freedoms, and values.

“The CCP knows the strength of the American people, of the American idea, and that’s why China has launched so many warfares to try and weaken us, divide us, and get us to hate ourselves and each other. The way out of this is to rediscover why we are an exceptional country, get to know each other better, and fight side by side.”

The letter closes with a request for the NSC to provide insights into how the Biden-Harris administration is planning to identify, deter, and defeat the CCP’s unrestrained and unrestricted war on the US government, military, infrastructure, democratic values, and American people, by August 27, 2024.

Exodus 18:19-21

Listen now to my voice; I will give you counsel, and God will be with you: Stand before God for the people, so that you may bring the difficulties to God. And you shall teach them the statutes and the laws, and show them the way in which they must walk and the work they must do. Moreover you shall select from all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them to be rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens.

