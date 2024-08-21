August 21, 2024: On August 19, 2024, the U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, questioning why the FDA allows US biopharma companies to conduct China-based FDA clinical trial sites in direct partnership with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and in violation of federal FDA laws and US national security laws.

The letter cites hundreds of examples of the disturbing, long-term partnerships between US biopharmaceutical companies and Chinese military organizations.

“For over a decade, it appears that US biopharmaceutical companies conducted clinical trails with China’s military organizations, and specifically with medical centers and hospitals affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to determine the safety and effectiveness of of new drug candidates prior to approval.”

“…U.S. biopharmaceutical companies could be unintentionally profiting from the data derived from clinical trials during which the CCP forced victims to participate.” “According to publicly available data on clinical trials.gov website, over the last ten years major U.S. biopharmaceutical companies have conducted hundreds of clinical trials in China that included at least one entity with the People’s Liberation Army in the name as a research trial partner.”

Congress Questions the Credibility of FDA Clinical Trial Data Conducted by Chinese Military Institutions and Then Used by the FDA for FDA-Approval

The House Committee members express their concerns regarding the ‘trustworthiness of clinical trial data produced by Chinese military institutions.’

“It is the FDA that has the essential role in determining whether products tested in patients around the world should be approved for American patients…There are also concerns with the trustworthiness of clinical trial data produced overseas from PLA (Chinese military) institutions.”

Should the FDA Deny Approval of Biopharma Products that Submit Clinical Trial Data Conducted by the Chinese Military?

The Congressmen point out that the FDA has denied FDA-approval of biopharma products who submitted clinical trial data exclusively produced from clinical trial sites out of China and suggest that the FDA can and should deny approval of biopharma products that includes clinical trial work that was done in cooperation with China’s military.

Congress Calls Out the FDA for Allowing Pfizer and Eli Lilly to Work Directly with China’s Military and in Violation of US Federal Laws

The House Committee points out that one of Pfizer’s FDA clinical trial sites for an FDA-approved product was directly conducted by China's Academy of Military Medical Science and in violation of US federal law. They also note that Eli Lilly’s current partnership with China's AirForce Medical University in an ongoing FDA clinical trial for a US Alzheimer’s drug is also threat to national security and violation of federal laws.

The letter states;