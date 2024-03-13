March 13, 2024: Biotech is a multi-trillion dollar industry that has advanced its use applications into virtually all aspects of our lives and global economies with no meaningful government regulations or transparency. Many biosynthetic advancements and genetic engineering products, such as the COVID-19 PCR tests and mRNA injections, have been deployed by local police and government militaries to be used on civilian populations, including in China.

The Chinese Government is a Major Customer for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Headquartered in the United States, Thermo Fisher Scientific is the global giant of the biotech industry with hundreds of facilities throughout the world, including in China. Thermo Fisher supplies China with highly advanced biotechnology products and systems that have been use to commit crimes against humanity, including for purposes of DNA surveillance, and even biowarfare.